ETV Bharat / technology

Less Accurate, More Confident: The More We Rely On AI, The Less We Question What We Think We Know

As We Rely More On AI, Are We Losing The Ability To Think For Ourselves? ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence has come a long way, but it still hallucinates and makes mistakes when you least expect it. The other day, I was exploring credit cards that would fit my specific requirements. I narrowed it down to two cards and wanted to see a side-by-side comparison, so I enlisted the help of an AI chatbot. It presented the information exactly how I wanted it; the only problem was that it replaced the benefits of one of the cards with those of another unrelated one. If I hadn’t done my own research, I would have come out of that chat with a false judgment, while feeling confident about the whole thing.

And that is the problem: AI can make people less accurate while making them more confident than others. A study by researchers from three French and Italian universities found that access to AI advice collapsed people’s willingness to say “I don’t know” while their accuracy dropped from 27 per cent to 9 per cent and confidence rose from 30 per cent to 76 per cent.

AI tools themselves put a warning on the chat page, reminding people that AI can make mistakes and users should check important information. However, it appears to be only serving as a safety net for AI chatbots and not exactly a reminder for people.

AI chatbots prominently highlight that they can make mistakes (ETV Bharat via ChatGPT and Gemini)

Earlier this year, Wharton researchers described the same phenomenon and coined the term 'cognitive surrender', claiming that people accept incorrect AI answers 80 per cent of the time while reporting higher confidence than those working without AI.

"Using a calculator offloads a specific math task while human reasoning stays in charge. Cognitive surrender is different: it is the moment when AI is not just doing a specialised task but making the decision, and the person adopts that decision as their own without recognising the transfer has occurred," said Gideon Nave of The Wharton School.

The new study, however, not only establishes that people trust wrong AI answers but also how the mere availability of AI suppresses the cognitive habit of recognising what they do not know. The researchers said that AI products are designed to answer rather than acknowledge uncertainty, and the humans using them are learning to do the same.

The study found that willingness to say “I don’t know” collapsed from 44 per cent to 3 per cent when AI was available to the participants. One of the study authors, Valerio Capraro, also expressed his concern about children who are growing up with these systems before they have developed critical thinking skills.