Less Accurate, More Confident: The More We Rely On AI, The Less We Question What We Think We Know
A study found that access to AI advice reduced people’s accuracy and willingness to admit uncertainty. It also significantly increased their confidence.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence has come a long way, but it still hallucinates and makes mistakes when you least expect it. The other day, I was exploring credit cards that would fit my specific requirements. I narrowed it down to two cards and wanted to see a side-by-side comparison, so I enlisted the help of an AI chatbot. It presented the information exactly how I wanted it; the only problem was that it replaced the benefits of one of the cards with those of another unrelated one. If I hadn’t done my own research, I would have come out of that chat with a false judgment, while feeling confident about the whole thing.
And that is the problem: AI can make people less accurate while making them more confident than others. A study by researchers from three French and Italian universities found that access to AI advice collapsed people’s willingness to say “I don’t know” while their accuracy dropped from 27 per cent to 9 per cent and confidence rose from 30 per cent to 76 per cent.
AI tools themselves put a warning on the chat page, reminding people that AI can make mistakes and users should check important information. However, it appears to be only serving as a safety net for AI chatbots and not exactly a reminder for people.
Earlier this year, Wharton researchers described the same phenomenon and coined the term 'cognitive surrender', claiming that people accept incorrect AI answers 80 per cent of the time while reporting higher confidence than those working without AI.
"Using a calculator offloads a specific math task while human reasoning stays in charge. Cognitive surrender is different: it is the moment when AI is not just doing a specialised task but making the decision, and the person adopts that decision as their own without recognising the transfer has occurred," said Gideon Nave of The Wharton School.
The new study, however, not only establishes that people trust wrong AI answers but also how the mere availability of AI suppresses the cognitive habit of recognising what they do not know. The researchers said that AI products are designed to answer rather than acknowledge uncertainty, and the humans using them are learning to do the same.
The study found that willingness to say “I don’t know” collapsed from 44 per cent to 3 per cent when AI was available to the participants. One of the study authors, Valerio Capraro, also expressed his concern about children who are growing up with these systems before they have developed critical thinking skills.
With the introduction of AI Overviews in Google Search, users on the internet are increasingly shifting towards AI-generated text for quick answers instead of exploring the subject on the web. Talking to ETV Bharat, Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder & CEO, AI & Beyond, called it a march towards a ‘single front door to the internet’, where AI systems curate and compress information for the public.
“While this improves convenience, it also risks narrowing the diversity of perspectives we encounter. The internet was built on exploration; AI risks turning it into a set of pre-packaged answers unless we consciously design for plurality,” he said.
Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India Solutions, told ETV Bharat that the real issue is not that AI is sometimes wrong; it's that having it available makes people stop noticing when they don't actually know something themselves. “Recent findings on this are genuinely striking: willingness to admit uncertainty collapses almost entirely once an AI answer is available, even as accuracy on the same questions drops sharply,” he said.
Responsible way to use AI and evaluating answer accuracy
Abhishek Agarwal, talking about the responsible way to use AI, said, “The safest habit is forming your own rough answer before ever opening the tool. That forces honest self-assessment of your own uncertainty, rather than importing confidence from a model that has none of its own; it's just producing plausible-sounding text. Treat AI output as a second opinion worth arguing with, not a verdict. Any instantly confident answer should prompt one question: how would I actually verify this, rather than automatic acceptance?”
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Talking about the efficient way to cross-check AI responses without defeating the purpose of using it, Agarwal said that cross-checking doesn’t need to mean re-researching everything. “Make it selective rather than exhaustive, and let the stakes of the decision decide how much scrutiny it gets,” he said, adding:
- Reserve real verification for anything high-stakes, a number you'll act on, a claim you'll repeat publicly, a decision with actual consequences.
- Let low-stakes convenience use pass unchecked: a first draft, a brainstorm, an early pass at an idea.
- Ask the tool to flag its own uncertainty and name where a claim comes from; most will do this reasonably well if asked directly.
- Then spot-check only the specific claims that would change your decision if they turned out wrong, rather than verifying every sentence with equal effort.
“Efficient verification is about triage, not thoroughness for its own sake,” Agarwal added.
How to stop AI from affecting our ability to think
Even before this study, experts have long been flagging AI over-reliance affecting cognitive abilities. Back in May, researchers from CMU, Oxford, MIT, and UCLA found that using AI for just a 10-minute period left study participants less able to solve math problems. Other studies revealed essay writers experiencing a decline in brain activity, doctors losing the ability to detect cancer independently, and data workers facing deteriorating critical thinking skills—all after becoming reliant on AI assistance.
A recent MIT study analysed the impact of AI on cognitive ability and highlighted people’s misplaced trust in AI. “Users get excited about these ‘magical’ LLMs, but forget that they’re just statistical models that predict the next ‘token’ in a sequence,” Anku Rani, the co-lead author of the paper, told MIT News.
Discussing how one can utilise AI in a way that does not affect our ability to think and reason, Abhishek Agarwal of Judge India recommended protecting the habit of forming your own view before consulting AI on judgement calls and arguments, not just simple facts.
“Use the tool to stress-test a conclusion you've already reached, poke holes in it, rather than as the source of the conclusion itself. Reasoning works like a muscle, and quietly outsourcing every rep weakens it over time, even when each shortcut feels harmless in the moment. The professionals getting real value from AI right now treat it as a sharp sparring partner, not a replacement for having actually done the thinking,” he said.