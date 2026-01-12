ETV Bharat / technology

AI Listens, Humans Heal: Inside Rocket Health's Mental Wellness Mission

Bengaluru: As conversations around mental health become more open—especially among Gen Z and millennials—India’s mental healthcare landscape is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. Today, several organisations are combining professional therapy with AI-powered digital tools to make mental health support more accessible, personalised, and less intimidating. This blended approach aims to bridge the gap between immediate emotional support and long-term, human-led care.

Experts caution that technology can only play a supportive role. Anubhuti Das, Senior Psychologist at Trijog Mumbai, in an interview with ETV Bharat, explained that while AI can help individuals manage immediate distress—especially in crisis situations—it cannot replace the human connection at the heart of effective therapy.

“AI responses are based on pre-existing data; they are machine-generated and lack the ability to fully grasp the complexity and unpredictability of raw human emotions,” she said. “While AI can serve as a convenient, on-the-go resource, long-term healing still depends on the therapeutic relationship between a client and a trained human therapist.”

Standing Out in a Crowded Market

Against this backdrop, Rocket Health is emerging as a notable player in India’s digital mental healthcare space. The platform blends professional therapy, psychiatry, AI-powered tools, and a cloud pharmacy to offer a more holistic approach to emotional well-being—while keeping human expertise firmly at the centre.

Rocket Health operates in an increasingly competitive ecosystem. Early platforms such as Wysa, YourDOST, and Amaha have been active for years, while globally, companies like Talkspace, BetterHelp, and Headspace Health have shaped digital mental healthcare models. Yet, differentiation remains key.

According to Abhineet Kumar, CEO and Founder of Rocket Health, branding and communication play a crucial role—particularly in a sector still weighed down by stigma. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Kumar explained that Rocket Health is being built as a contemporary, relatable healthcare brand. “We want users—especially Gen Z and millennials—to feel safe being vulnerable, without fear of judgment, and get a comfortable space to speak openly with psychologists and psychiatrists,” he said.

Building a 'Hospital on the Internet'

One of Rocket Health’s key structural differences lies in its approach to working with mental health professionals. While many platforms operate as marketplaces with freelance clinicians, Rocket Health employs psychologists and psychiatrists on its own payroll. “In essence, we are building a hospital on the internet,” Kumar said, noting that this model ensures greater consistency, accountability, and quality of care.

The platform offers therapy, psychiatry, ADHD support, stress and anxiety counselling, women’s mental health services, LGBTQ+ friendly care, and discreet medication delivery. So far, Rocket Health has delivered over 200,000 therapy sessions through a network of more than 100 psychologists across India.

From Pandemic Volunteering to a Scalable Platform

Founded in 2021 by siblings Dr Ritika Sinha and tech-savvy Abhineet Kumar, Rocket Health grew out of a deeply personal understanding of healthcare challenges. Raised in their parents’ hospital in Bihar, the duo witnessed firsthand the gaps in India’s healthcare system. The idea for Rocket Health took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to mental healthcare was limited, and stigma remained high.