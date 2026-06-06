ETV Bharat / technology

AI Is Making Cyberattacks More Autonomous, Harder To Assess

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly making cyberattacks more autonomous, enabling threat actors to carry out more advanced operations and challenging traditional cybersecurity frameworks, a report has said.

According to an analysis by Anthropic, over 800 accounts were banned for malicious cyber activity between March 2025 and March 2026, and evidence was found that attackers are increasingly using AI deeper into the cyberattack lifecycle rather than only for initial attack preparation.

Around 67 per cent of the analysed accounts used AI for attack preparation activities, including malware development. However, Anthropic observed a growing shift towards more operationally complex activities after attackers gain access to systems.

"We found evidence consistent with AI being used to help increase the threat level of attackers,” the report said. It further noted that actors classified as medium-risk or higher increased from 33 per cent during the first half of the analysis period to 56 per cent in the second half.