AI Impact Summit Signals To World, India Is Serious About AI: Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon

New York: A global Artificial Intelligence summit being hosted in New Delhi signals to the world that India is serious about AI and will provide opportunities to spur interesting collaborations, an eminent Indian-American business leader has said. Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, a distinguished philanthropist and Grammy-award-winning artist, described the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to prioritise AI as “stunningly impressive.”

“I applaud this whole notion that we are trying to use AI to benefit all sectors of society, and that has been a stated goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and all of the broader initiatives,” Tandon told PTI in an exclusive interview here Tuesday.

New Delhi is set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 16-20. The Summit, announced by Prime Minister Modi at the France AI Action Summit, will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South and will focus on the principles of ‘People, Planet, and Progress’.

Noting that the AI Summit is bringing together government, industry, and leading names in academia from different parts of the world, Tandon said, “This is an opportunity to not just have conversations in the formal agenda, but the informal interactions that get built as a result of this are going to spur a lot of interesting collaborations and innovation.”

“It also signals to the world that India is serious about AI. Given the demographic dividend that we have as a country, it's a tremendous opportunity for India to leverage that and give gifts to the world. Because I think India's learning will not be contained within India. Everyone can learn from it,” she said.

Just a few weeks before the summit, Tandon and her husband Ranjan Tandon exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) for the establishment of the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at the prestigious institution.

The School will be established through a generous endowment of 100 crore rupees by Tandon, an alumna of IIMA’s Class of 1975, and her husband. She termed the establishment of the dedicated school of Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad as a “real milestone for India” and underlined that learnings in India about translational AI will hold deep relevance for the world.

“This will create a school of data science and AI at IIM Ahmedabad, my alma mater, and it is going to be the first-of-its-kind in a management institution. I think it's a real milestone for India. The focus of this School will be on translational research to look at how AI is going to affect different segments of management, different functions in management, and different industrial verticals,” she said.

“From agriculture to healthcare to education, this will really look at what are the specific problems and what is AI going to do towards that,” she said.