ETV Bharat / technology

AI Impact Summit: Indian Startup Pi-Labs Draws Visitors' Attention For Its Fight Against Deepfake

By Santu Das

New Delhi: At the India AI Impact Summit, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, an Indian deep-tech startup is drawing visitors to one of its booths, raising awareness about 'deepfake' and showcasing how its detection is necessary to safeguard integrity in the digital world.

Ankush Tiwari, Founder and CEO of pi-labs, asserted that deepfakes are no longer experimental; they are scalable, inexpensive, and highly convincing.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Tiwari called deepfakes a serious cross-sector threat and said, "Today, these technologies are exploited not only for political misinformation and election interference but also for financial fraud through voice cloning, executive impersonation, and enterprise-level social engineering attacks. Beyond that, they are increasingly used for reputation damage, character assassination, digital extortion, and cyber harassment."

AI Impact Summit: Indian Startup Pi-Labs Draws Visitors' Attention For Its Fight Against Deepfake (ETV Bharat)

He pointed out that the real danger is not just fake content, but the erosion of trust. "When people cannot distinguish real from fabricated media, public confidence, institutional credibility, and national security are at risk," he said.

At its booth, pi-labs presented an AI-driven deepfake detection and media authentication tool, 'authentify'. The CEO considers it different from conventional deepfake detection tools. "Backed by five patents and seven IEEE research publications, our detection engine is grounded in original research focused on forensic pattern analysis, not merely surface-level visual inspection," he said.