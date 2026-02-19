ETV Bharat / technology

AI Impact Summit: Grain ATM To Ensure Efficient, Transparent Food Grain Distribution

Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, February 19, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: In an aim to ensure efficient, transparent and accurate distribution of food grains to needy persons, an AI-enabled system has been developed, the Grain ATM installed at over five lakh Fair Price Shops (FPS), claims the government.

"This automated multi-commodity dispensing solution provides people with consistent access to their food entitlement with speed and accuracy, after biometric authentication,” senior agriculture ministry officials said at the AI Impact Summit.

According to the ministry officials, the Grain ATM dispenses up to two grain commodities and can dispense 25 kgs in less than 40 seconds with nearly 100 per cent accuracy. This system has a capacity of up to 2500 kg and fits in the FPSs, which automate grain loading.

For many poor and vulnerable families who depend on FPSs for their monthly food supply, the current manual weighing and distribution system creates significant problems. These families often stand in long queues for hours, sometimes under extreme weather conditions, to receive their share of grains. For daily wage earners, this means losing valuable income for the day, which further deepens their financial strain.

The current manual process risks of weighing errors, causing people to receive less grain than their actual share due to spillage and wastage during handling, further reducing the quantity available to families who already struggle to get their share.