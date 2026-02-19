ETV Bharat / technology

AI Impact Summit 2026: Smart Mirror By TCS Promises To Transform Retail Shopping Experience

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam features a striking display of technology transforming the retail industry. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a major Indian IT company, is demonstrating a breakthrough solution that could redefine how people shop for clothes.

TCS unveiled its much-anticipated AI-based virtual trial room at the summit, quickly becoming one of the main attractions. The technology is particularly appealing to customers who want to avoid long queues at trial rooms or the hassle of repeatedly changing outfits.

How The Smart Mirror Works

According to company officials, the TCS solution is built around a “smart mirror” powered by advanced computer vision technology.

When a customer stands in front of the digital screen, cameras and sensors capture real-time measurements of the person’s body structure, height and proportions with high accuracy.

The customer then selects a preferred outfit from the store’s digital catalogue displayed on the screen. Within seconds, the AI system fits the chosen garment onto the customer’s digital avatar and displays it.

What makes the technology stand out is that it does not merely overlay a static image. Using 3D rendering, the system shows how the outfit would look while walking, turning, and moving, and provides a realistic sense of fit and fall.

A Retail Revolution In The Making