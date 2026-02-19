AI Impact Summit 2026: Smart Mirror By TCS Promises To Transform Retail Shopping Experience
The TCS smart mirror analyses body measurements instantly and displays selected outfits with realistic 3D movement simulation.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam features a striking display of technology transforming the retail industry. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a major Indian IT company, is demonstrating a breakthrough solution that could redefine how people shop for clothes.
TCS unveiled its much-anticipated AI-based virtual trial room at the summit, quickly becoming one of the main attractions. The technology is particularly appealing to customers who want to avoid long queues at trial rooms or the hassle of repeatedly changing outfits.
How The Smart Mirror Works
According to company officials, the TCS solution is built around a “smart mirror” powered by advanced computer vision technology.
When a customer stands in front of the digital screen, cameras and sensors capture real-time measurements of the person’s body structure, height and proportions with high accuracy.
The customer then selects a preferred outfit from the store’s digital catalogue displayed on the screen. Within seconds, the AI system fits the chosen garment onto the customer’s digital avatar and displays it.
What makes the technology stand out is that it does not merely overlay a static image. Using 3D rendering, the system shows how the outfit would look while walking, turning, and moving, and provides a realistic sense of fit and fall.
A Retail Revolution In The Making
This innovation is not just a visual gimmick; it is backed by a strong business case. In online shopping, nearly 30-40 per cent of apparel is returned, largely due to poor fit. With virtual trials that offer a precise idea of fit beforehand, retailers can significantly reduce return rates.
Many shoppers hesitate to try clothes that have already been worn by others. This contactless system eliminates that concern while also saving time.
The AI system goes beyond displaying clothes. It analyses the customer’s skin tone and body shape to suggest colours, patterns and styles that would suit them best.
Visitors Applaud the Innovation
Visitors at Bharat Mandapam were seen enthusiastically trying on different outfits through the smart mirror.
Manoj Jain, who tested the system, said the experience was impressive. “I selected a garment, and within seconds, my image appeared on the screen wearing it. It removes the hassle of changing clothes again and again. I really liked it,” he said.
Other visitors expressed hope that the technology would soon be available in retail stores, allowing customers to benefit from the convenience firsthand.
TCS’s initiative signals that India is no longer just a software services powerhouse but is emerging as a global force designing the future of lifestyle experiences. The day may not be far when traditional trial rooms in malls are replaced by smart screens powered by artificial intelligence.
