AI Impact Summit 2026: Google’s AI Cricket Coach At Bharat Mandapam Promises Smarter Training
Google’s Gemini-powered AI coach compares players’ shots with cricket legends and delivers personalised real-time training advice.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST|
Updated : February 19, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: When cricket and technology come together, there is a shout-out from today’s youth, and it becomes a new game-changer. At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Google’s pavilion has drawn significant attention with the unveiling of an AI-powered cricket coach.
This AI system not only detects flaws in a player’s batting technique but also provides real-time corrective feedback like a professional coach. It identifies where a batter went wrong, what improvements are needed, and offers precise suggestions; the rest depends on how consistently the player applies those corrections.
A ‘Perfect Shot’ Powered By Technology
For this AI system, Google has set up a special cricket pitch inside the Expo Centre. During a trial demonstration, the AI coach delivered performance feedback within just two minutes.
Young players visiting the pavilion are given a chance to bat. As soon as a shot is played, high-definition cameras and advanced sensors installed in front of the pitch capture and analyse key technical aspects such as:
- Footwork
- Head position and balance
- Bat swing mechanics
Once the player completes the shot, a detailed AI-generated report appears on a screen. The system evaluates whether the player selected the right shot and suggests if a better option could have been played based on the line and length of the delivery.
Cricket Meets ‘Gemini’: A New AI Experience
Discussing the innovation, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that Google can now even help decode your ‘googly’. The AI coaching system is powered by Google’s most advanced AI model, Gemini.
The system analyses current performance and compares shots with historical ICC data. It can even suggest how cricket legends like Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar might have approached the same delivery.
A Global Platform for Grassroots Talent
According to IT Secretary and senior sports journalist Vikram Singh, this technology could be a game-changer for hidden talent in remote parts of India where access to quality coaching is limited.
In areas lacking professional infrastructure, the AI coach can serve as a virtual mentor. Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to office systems — it is now stepping onto the playing field, helping shape the next generation of Indian cricket champions.
Key Features of Google’s AI Coach
- Real-Time Analysis: Frame-by-frame video breakdown of every shot with instant feedback.
- Technical Precision: Identifies errors in batting stance, backlift, balance, and timing.
- Personalised Training: Creates customised practice plans based on individual performance data.
- Mobile-Based Coaching: Young players can improve their technique using just a mobile camera, reducing reliance on expensive coaching academies.
- As technology blends seamlessly into sport, AI-driven coaching may soon redefine how cricketing talent is identified, trained and refined across India.
Also Read: