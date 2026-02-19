ETV Bharat / technology

AI Impact Summit 2026: Google’s AI Cricket Coach At Bharat Mandapam Promises Smarter Training

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: When cricket and technology come together, there is a shout-out from today’s youth, and it becomes a new game-changer. At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Google’s pavilion has drawn significant attention with the unveiling of an AI-powered cricket coach.

This AI system not only detects flaws in a player’s batting technique but also provides real-time corrective feedback like a professional coach. It identifies where a batter went wrong, what improvements are needed, and offers precise suggestions; the rest depends on how consistently the player applies those corrections.

A young player tests Google’s AI cricket coach at Bharat Mandapam during AI Impact Summit 2026. (ETV Bharat)

A ‘Perfect Shot’ Powered By Technology

For this AI system, Google has set up a special cricket pitch inside the Expo Centre. During a trial demonstration, the AI coach delivered performance feedback within just two minutes.

Young players visiting the pavilion are given a chance to bat. As soon as a shot is played, high-definition cameras and advanced sensors installed in front of the pitch capture and analyse key technical aspects such as: