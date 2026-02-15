ETV Bharat / technology

AI Impact Summit 2026: Global Tech Leaders Stress Inclusive Growth, Highlight India's Role In AI Transformation

The summit will provide a ground to ensure that the Global South can narrow the gap in the diffusion and democratisation of AI, said Natasha Crampton, Vice President and Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft. She further said that the use of AI in the Global North is roughly double that of the Global South. And that gap really matters, Crampton added, not just for economic competitiveness, but for whether AI can deliver on its promise to deliver broad benefits to people in societies around the world.

"Since 2010, Amazon has invested 40 billion dollars in India, supporting 2.8 million jobs and enabling 20 billion dollars in exports. We are committed to India's vision of being a Viksit Bharat and are investing an additional 35 billion dollars through 2030, a testament to our belief in India's potential as a global innovation hub. That potential is now being amplified by AI. The opportunity before us is extraordinary,” he added.

David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon, said Technology's greatest promise is realised when it solves real problems for real people. In a video statement shared by the Indian Embassy in the US ahead of the summit, he said that the true measure of AI’s success lies in the opportunities created, inequalities reduced, and lives improved worldwide.

The summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts from over 20 countries to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI for inclusive growth, governance, and sustainable development.

New Delhi: The national capital is all set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first of its kind in the Global South, starting Monday. A host of global tech leaders is expected to converge at the five-day event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to her, the India AI Impact Summit has placed this challenge at the centre of its agenda. “It's a place to drive real impact and to collaborate across sectors and borders,” she added in a video posted by MeitY.

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture, said the summit comes at an opportune time when the Global South is playing an important role in positioning the future of AI. In a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US, Sweet said,” AI will define the next decade, changing how people work, how economies grow, and how societies thrive. To ensure those changes benefit everyone, we need bold leadership, deep collaboration, and a shared sense of responsibility, with humans firmly in the lead”.

She added that governments, businesses, and civil society must work together to scale AI adoption safely and ensure the widespread development of AI skills among people and communities.

Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia, said that India is at an inflexion point with AI. "I am very excited about the upcoming India AI Impact Summit. Artificial intelligence is a defining technology of our times, and India is at an inflexion point with AI. But AI doesn't scale with models alone. It needs a strong, trusted, governed and sovereign tech stack for AI builders. That's what differentiates IBM,” he said in a video posted by MeitY.

As India advances its Digital India and AI for All initiatives, we're proud to support innovation, collaboration, and a more connected, inclusive digital future, said Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO, Zoom, adding that the purpose of technology should be to help people connect and create.

According to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm, democratising access to AI is one of the key factors that will write the next chapter of AI growth. In a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US ahead of the Global AI Impact Summit, he said that AI's next chapter will be defined by how seamlessly it integrates into everyday life.

For India, he added that the edge AI has unique potential, enabling real-time insights and driving scalable progress across agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital services, ensuring AI innovation benefits everyone, everywhere. Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv, said India's adoption of AI and its focus on innovation are setting an example.

Jitin Prasad, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said that India's approach is grounded in positioning citizens as participants in AI-led transformation. Through the India-AI Impact Summit, the Minister said, we are enabling structured engagement across states, communities, startups, academia and civil society to broaden access to innovation.

“India is demonstrating to the world how citizen engagement can guide responsible, inclusive and impactful AI development for the world," he said. India is one of the fastest-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets worldwide, projected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2027 according to a Boston Consulting Group report.