ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Cracks Down On AI Influencers Pretending To Be Humans: Here's What This Means

According to Instagram, the update comes after learning that users do not like seeing a profile that seems human, only to find out later that the person showcased was generated through AI. The platform said people want to know this upfront, and not later, which was learned after conducting a test of the AI creator tool, earlier this year.

Hyderabad: Meta's popular social media platform, Instagram, has renamed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) creator label to AI-generated profile. This move is aimed to help people spot a profile that features an AI-made person rather than a real human. The platform will also limit the reach of profiles that show an AI-generated person but fail to carry the new label.

Creators who had already added the old AI creator label will not see the new name appear automatically. They will get a chance to check whether the label still applies, and can remove it if it no longer fits. While, creators who did not put the AI creator label on their old reels can and should apply the label by editing their profile and toggling on AI-generated profile. Upon doing this, the AI-generated label will begin to appear on their profile along with their content if specific media did not have a label to indicate it was created or edited with AI.

Creators who label their profile properly and early will not see any change on their profile reach. (Image Credit: Instagram Blog)

Instagram notes that creators who label their profile properly and early will not see any change to how far their content reaches. However, those who leave an AI-generated profile unlabelled may find their reach reduced.

The platform says it will detect unlabelled profiles and notify the account holders. These creators can check their Account Status to see if they have become ineligible to appear in recommendations.

Creators who did not put the AI creator label on their old reels can and should apply the label by editing their profile and toggling on AI-generated profile. (Image Credit: Instagram Blog)

How to regain recommendation status?

For profiles that lose recommendation status because they were not labelled, Instagram is offering two routes to recovery. First, creators can add the AI-generated profile label so the account properly reflects that it features an AI-based identity. Second, creators can appeal the decision if they believe it was made in error. Instagram acknowledged that its detection systems are not always perfect, so appeals can be raised through Account Status. If successful, the profile and its content become eligible to appear in recommendations again.