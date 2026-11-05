ETV Bharat / technology

Fake AI Clone Threats Scare Small Game Makers As Anthropic Changes Claude Rules

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Small video game makers are living in fear of Artificial Intelligence (AI) copies. Several have taken their free demos off Steam after receiving threatening emails. Anthropic has also been drawn into the story after adding two lines to the Claude Code system prompt for Opus 5.5 to prevent it from copying existing games. So far, there is no proof that anyone has actually built a fully functional AI clone.

While AI has made many tedious and time-consuming tasks quick and simple, it also brings serious risks that leave creators across multiple fields feeling vulnerable while doing their work. Indie game developers are a clear example, currently navigating a strange new wave of extortion.

Why did developers pull their demos? Extortionists are emailing developers with a blunt demand: pay up or they will use AI to make a fake of the game and sell it. Out of fear, many studios have removed their demos from Steam. Reports say these emails have been circulating for several months. In late September, Weasel Pit, the creator of Iron Pilgrim, claimed it was asked for $200 in ransom in Steam items to be paid within 24 hours. However, some reports say the same developer had made a similar clone threat to another developer a few weeks earlier. This has led to a dispute over the legitimacy of the claim. Separately, South Korean studio YNOT received a similar email about its game Spookitchen, prompting the team to pull its demo on October 20. Developers publish demos on Steam to let players try upcoming titles, but these demos also show copycats exactly how a game looks, feels, and plays — providing malicious actors the leverage required for blackmailing developers. What did Anthropic change?