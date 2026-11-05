Fake AI Clone Threats Scare Small Game Makers As Anthropic Changes Claude Rules
Small game developers have pulled free demos from Steam after emails threatened to copy their games with AI.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Small video game makers are living in fear of Artificial Intelligence (AI) copies. Several have taken their free demos off Steam after receiving threatening emails. Anthropic has also been drawn into the story after adding two lines to the Claude Code system prompt for Opus 5.5 to prevent it from copying existing games. So far, there is no proof that anyone has actually built a fully functional AI clone.
While AI has made many tedious and time-consuming tasks quick and simple, it also brings serious risks that leave creators across multiple fields feeling vulnerable while doing their work. Indie game developers are a clear example, currently navigating a strange new wave of extortion.
Why did developers pull their demos?
Extortionists are emailing developers with a blunt demand: pay up or they will use AI to make a fake of the game and sell it. Out of fear, many studios have removed their demos from Steam.
❗️ Indie developers on Steam are being told to pay up, or an AI clone of their unreleased game will come out first. Demands run from hundreds to thousands of dollars, and many have pulled their demos, Risky Bulletin reports. Valve calls it a matter for law enforcement. https://t.co/nWiG5MkFxB— International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) November 2, 2026
Reports say these emails have been circulating for several months. In late September, Weasel Pit, the creator of Iron Pilgrim, claimed it was asked for $200 in ransom in Steam items to be paid within 24 hours. However, some reports say the same developer had made a similar clone threat to another developer a few weeks earlier. This has led to a dispute over the legitimacy of the claim.
Separately, South Korean studio YNOT received a similar email about its game Spookitchen, prompting the team to pull its demo on October 20.
Developers publish demos on Steam to let players try upcoming titles, but these demos also show copycats exactly how a game looks, feels, and plays — providing malicious actors the leverage required for blackmailing developers.
What did Anthropic change?
Users on X first noticed a new rule in Claude Code around October 27. Three days later, on October 30, Anthropic staff member Eddie Osmani confirmed that two sentences had been added to the Opus 5.5 prompt to prevent the AI model from rebuilding specific, pre-existing video games.
The aim is to stop the AI model from recreating another person's specific game, because that breaks the company's usage policy. Anthropic says original games, games in the same genre and games from a user's own design should still work.
ANTHROPIC IS CRACKING DOWN ON VIDEO GAME REWRITES 🚨 Claude Code picked up a new rule around Oct 27, sent from Anthropic’s servers under a flag called "tengu_heron_brook". There’s no setting to turn it off. The full rule: “Do build original games, games in a genre, and games from the user’s own designs and assets. Don’t build a recreation of a specific existing game, even if it is renamed or called original.” Is this the end of game rewrites, modding and everything in between?— chasm (@chasmmmmmmmmmmm) October 30, 2026
Several publications reported that Claude had banned reverse engineering entirely. Anthropic has explicitly denied this.
Osmani explained, "We added two sentences to Claude Code's prompt on Opus 5.5 to steer it away from recreating someone else's specific game because using Claude to infringe IP is against our usage policy. Original games, genre games, and games built from your own designs and assets are meant to keep working. We'll continue to iterate to ensure we're striking the right balance."
The statement does not say reverse engineering is banned. It only makes clear that a specific existing game will not be copied, while other new work carries on. Some users complained about having trouble using crash dump checks or reverse engineering tools. These are their own claims, and Anthropic says it will keep working to improve the balance.
How real is the threat?
While the threatening emails are very real, no finished AI clone has surfaced. According to an Iven Global report from Steam Indie Connect, some extortion emails contained no video evidence or code attachments at all.
An update on building games with Claude Code: Last week some of you ran into Claude Code pushing back on game projects it should have just built. We'd added a short rule to the Opus 5.5 prompt to steer Claude away from recreating specific existing games, but it was also kicking in when you referenced one just to describe the mechanics you wanted. We've updated that rule in 2.1.317. You can name a game to describe what you want and Claude should now build an original game in that genre. If you ask for a copy of the original, it'll offer to build something similar instead. We want Claude to be as helpful as possible when you're building something original, but also to protect your work if someone else tries to copy it. We'll keep improving this, so let us know if Claude turns down work that's yours. Thanks to everyone who shared feedback!— Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) November 4, 2026
Valve's Tom Giardino noted that this was the first time the company had heard of such threats. He advised indies that a game's success should not rest on one easily replicable mechanic. Instead, it focuses on establishing its own art style and adding new, deeper layering features that AI cannot easily replicate.