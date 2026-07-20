ETV Bharat / technology

AI-Enhanced Bird Photos Pose Credibility Threat In Citizen Science Platforms

Hyderabad: Scientists are urging birdwatchers to limit their use of artificial intelligence (AI) when editing photographs, amid growing concern that AI-altered images could compromise the accuracy of citizen science platforms used in genuine research.

In a Nature journal titled, "Citizen science platforms must mitigate against the threat of generative AI", researchers warned that hundreds of fake images have already surfaced on widely used species-recording databases, including iNaturalist and Macaulay Library. They cautioned that the true scale of the problem remains unclear, as many manipulated images may go undetected.

How AI edits distort bird sightings?

Dr Alexander Lees, an ecologist at Manchester Metropolitan University and author of the journal, said a significant proportion of wildlife photographs shared on social media are now AI-generated or AI-enhanced. He explained that while outright fabricated sightings are rare and usually easy to spot, subtle AI edits, such as removing an obstructing branch, pose a bigger risk, as the software can unintentionally blend in features from other species.