AI-Enhanced Bird Photos Pose Credibility Threat In Citizen Science Platforms
Scientists are warning that AI-edited and fake bird images on platforms like iNaturalist could distort species records used in real scientific research worldwide.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists are urging birdwatchers to limit their use of artificial intelligence (AI) when editing photographs, amid growing concern that AI-altered images could compromise the accuracy of citizen science platforms used in genuine research.
In a Nature journal titled, "Citizen science platforms must mitigate against the threat of generative AI", researchers warned that hundreds of fake images have already surfaced on widely used species-recording databases, including iNaturalist and Macaulay Library. They cautioned that the true scale of the problem remains unclear, as many manipulated images may go undetected.
How AI edits distort bird sightings?
Dr Alexander Lees, an ecologist at Manchester Metropolitan University and author of the journal, said a significant proportion of wildlife photographs shared on social media are now AI-generated or AI-enhanced. He explained that while outright fabricated sightings are rare and usually easy to spot, subtle AI edits, such as removing an obstructing branch, pose a bigger risk, as the software can unintentionally blend in features from other species.
Lees cited a case in central Brazil where an epaulet oriole was misidentified as a red-winged blackbird, a species native to North America, after the photographer asked an AI tool to "improve" the image. The AI reportedly introduced physical traits from the American species, resulting in a false and geographically improbable sighting.
Scale of the issue still unclear
Citizen science organisations are working to assess how widespread the problem is. On iNaturalist, only around 1,400 of more than 610 million uploaded images have been flagged for AI involvement so far.
Tony Iwane, iNaturalist's director of community support and a co-author of the journal, said most flagged cases were not deliberately malicious but stressed the need for user vigilance. He noted that citizen-submitted data plays a crucial role in tracking species movement and behaviour amid climate change, but only if the information remains accurate.
Both researchers agreed that maintaining trust in publicly submitted wildlife data is essential, as it underpins conservation research that would otherwise be impossible to gather at scale.