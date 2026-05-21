ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Co-Founder Explains How AI Data Centres Are Driving Up Smartphone Prices

Hyderabad: The cost of smartphones is rising sharply, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the key driver. According to an Instagram post shared by Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and President of Nothing in India, a global shortage of DRAM memory chips is fuelled by insatiable demand from AI data centres. They are operated by the likes of tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, and are quietly dismantling the economics of affordable Android devices.

Evangelidis has put the scale of the problem in simple terms. A memory chip that cost $20 (approximately Rs 1,927.60) inside a mid-range smartphone just a year ago now costs upwards of $100 (approximately Rs 9,631.86) and in some configurations, as much as $120 (approximately Rs 11,558.24). This single component, among other parts in a mobile phone has fundamentally changed what manufacturers can deliver at any given price point.

"The surge in demand for those memory chips is not slowing down anytime soon. We foresee that trend to sustain until at least the second half of next year. The best time to buy a smartphone was actually yesterday," said Evangelidis.

How One Chip Changes Everything

The dynamo-effect runs deep in the industry. A smartphone priced at around $400 (approximately Rs 38,527.46) is typically built to feature materials of roughly $200 (approximately Rs 19,263.73). Historically, memory accounted for 15 to 20 per cent of that figure. However, nowadays, the same share of memory has now reached a 50:50 split parity with the rest of the components combined, according to Sumit Singh, SVP and Product Head at Lava International.