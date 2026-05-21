Nothing Co-Founder Explains How AI Data Centres Are Driving Up Smartphone Prices
AI data centre demand is driving a global DRAM shortage that is pushing smartphone prices higher every quarter, with mid-range devices hardest hit in India.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The cost of smartphones is rising sharply, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the key driver. According to an Instagram post shared by Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and President of Nothing in India, a global shortage of DRAM memory chips is fuelled by insatiable demand from AI data centres. They are operated by the likes of tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, and are quietly dismantling the economics of affordable Android devices.
Evangelidis has put the scale of the problem in simple terms. A memory chip that cost $20 (approximately Rs 1,927.60) inside a mid-range smartphone just a year ago now costs upwards of $100 (approximately Rs 9,631.86) and in some configurations, as much as $120 (approximately Rs 11,558.24). This single component, among other parts in a mobile phone has fundamentally changed what manufacturers can deliver at any given price point.
"The surge in demand for those memory chips is not slowing down anytime soon. We foresee that trend to sustain until at least the second half of next year. The best time to buy a smartphone was actually yesterday," said Evangelidis.
How One Chip Changes Everything
The dynamo-effect runs deep in the industry. A smartphone priced at around $400 (approximately Rs 38,527.46) is typically built to feature materials of roughly $200 (approximately Rs 19,263.73). Historically, memory accounted for 15 to 20 per cent of that figure. However, nowadays, the same share of memory has now reached a 50:50 split parity with the rest of the components combined, according to Sumit Singh, SVP and Product Head at Lava International.
To absorb that cost, manufacturers are making cuts elsewhere. Camera sensors are downgraded, batteries shrink, and cheaper chipsets are substituted in. Consumers pay the same price, or more and receive a lesser product. 5G-enabled smartphones were previously accessible at around $150 (approximately Rs 14,447.80), which have now also moved higher, pushing it further out of reach for budget buyers.
The shortage is not a temporary disruption. Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, the world's three dominant memory producers have strategically reallocated manufacturing capacity toward high-bandwidth memory chips required by AI data centres. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are collectively forecast to spend $650 billion on AI computing infrastructure in 2026 alone. Smartphone makers are not a priority in that supply chain.
India Bears the Cost
No major smartphone market is more exposed than India, where the Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 price band represents the bulk of consumer demand, which is precisely the segment under greatest pressure. Several already-launched devices have seen post-release price increases. The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G rose from Rs 17,499 to Rs 20,999, while the OnePlus 15R climbed from Rs 47,999 to Rs 50,499. Nothing's own Phone 3a Lite has also moved up since launch.
The long-standing consumer strategy of waiting for post-launch discounts or festival sales no longer holds. According to Counterpoint Research’s report, memory prices could rise a further 40 per cent through the second quarter of 2026. It is worth noting that DRAM prices have already surged 172 per cent throughout 2025. Meaningful new supply from additional fabrication plants is not expected until 2027.
Nothing has responded by investing in local manufacturing through a $100 million joint venture with Optiemus — a CMF subsidiary — in India. However, no degree of domestic production eliminates exposure to a global shortage in a component that India does not produce.
For consumers who are planning for an upgrade, prices are heading higher, and waiting is unlikely to improve the deal.