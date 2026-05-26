ETV Bharat / technology

AI Companies Use Deceptive Tactics To Block Data Opt-Outs, Study Finds

Hyderabad: Major artificial intelligence (AI) companies are preventing users from opting out of the sale and sharing their personal information. According to a study published by Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a digital rights nonprofit organisation, these companies use the same deceptive design tactics that are long associated with data brokers. For the unversed, data brokers are companies or individuals that collect, analyse, and sell personal information about people without their direct knowledge or consent.

The study found that large language model (LLM) providers including Google, Meta, and OpenAI fail to clearly link data-sharing opt-out forms from their homepages or privacy policies. Some require users to complete multiple separate forms to fulfil a single request, while others offer no meaningful opt-out mechanism at all.

OpenAI's Limited Options

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, does not offer users any direct way to opt out of the sale or transfer of their personal data. The company instead provides an option to "remove personal information from ChatGPT responses." This feature is related to the chatbot's output rather than the removal of any underlying data, according to EPIC's findings. OpenAI has acknowledged that it shares limited data with marketing partners for targeted and cross-context behavioural advertising.

An Ecosystem of Concern

The study's findings are significant in placing AI firms within the same broader ecosystem as data brokers, defence contractors, and dating apps, as these entities are already known to sell personal data. EPIC researchers audited the opt-out processes of 38 major data companies, identifying manipulative design patterns across eight broad categories. These included opt-out forms that do not actually prevent data sales, links buried in fine print and absent from homepages, multiple form requirements to complete a single request, and paywalls or account creation requirements before any opt-out can be submitted.