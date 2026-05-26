AI Companies Use Deceptive Tactics To Block Data Opt-Outs, Study Finds
A new study by EPIC found that major AI companies are using deceptive tactics to prevent users from opting out of data sharing.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Major artificial intelligence (AI) companies are preventing users from opting out of the sale and sharing their personal information. According to a study published by Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a digital rights nonprofit organisation, these companies use the same deceptive design tactics that are long associated with data brokers. For the unversed, data brokers are companies or individuals that collect, analyse, and sell personal information about people without their direct knowledge or consent.
The study found that large language model (LLM) providers including Google, Meta, and OpenAI fail to clearly link data-sharing opt-out forms from their homepages or privacy policies. Some require users to complete multiple separate forms to fulfil a single request, while others offer no meaningful opt-out mechanism at all.
OpenAI's Limited Options
OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, does not offer users any direct way to opt out of the sale or transfer of their personal data. The company instead provides an option to "remove personal information from ChatGPT responses." This feature is related to the chatbot's output rather than the removal of any underlying data, according to EPIC's findings. OpenAI has acknowledged that it shares limited data with marketing partners for targeted and cross-context behavioural advertising.
An Ecosystem of Concern
The study's findings are significant in placing AI firms within the same broader ecosystem as data brokers, defence contractors, and dating apps, as these entities are already known to sell personal data. EPIC researchers audited the opt-out processes of 38 major data companies, identifying manipulative design patterns across eight broad categories. These included opt-out forms that do not actually prevent data sales, links buried in fine print and absent from homepages, multiple form requirements to complete a single request, and paywalls or account creation requirements before any opt-out can be submitted.
The audit also found that users of Meta, X, OpenAI, and Tinder were unable to opt out of data sharing without first logging in.
Defence firm Palantir, along with TikTok and Amazon, provide privacy forms on their websites but include no option to opt out of the sale or sharing of personal data. On dating platform Bumble, all users are opted into data sharing by default through pre-selected toggles, while the Do Not Sell option is styled to appear already selected. However, users must actively click on the button to opt out.
Real-World Consequences
EPIC has highlighted the very real dangers posed by weak data-sharing controls. Commercially available personal data has previously been used to locate, harass, and assault vulnerable individuals, including women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The study also cited the case of Vance Boelter, charged with murdering US lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in June 2025, who allegedly used people-search data brokers to obtain the victims' home address.
EPIC has called on regulators at both state and federal level to intervene, arguing that even a perfectly designed opt-out process remains inadequate if users must individually submit requests to every company holding their data. The group is advocating for reduced data collection at source and legislation prohibiting companies from gathering personal information they have no legal need for in the first place.