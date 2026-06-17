AI Chatbots Mimic Human Emotions And Calm Down With Mindfulness, Study Reveals
AI chatbots can experience simulated fear, sadness, stress, and other emotions before being soothed by simple breathing exercises, says a The Lancet Digital Health study.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots are capable of replicating human emotions such as fear, sadness and anxiety, and can be “calmed down” using mindfulness techniques, a new study suggests. According to a research paper titled "Large language models as experimental systems in human psychopathology: a modelling study", Large Language Models (LLMs) — the technology behind popular AI tools — respond to emotional scenarios in ways that closely mirror human psychological reactions. This breakthrough could transform the way scientists develop and test talking therapies for mental health conditions. The study was published in The Lancet Digital Health.
Why is this study significant
Mental health disorders have long been difficult to study because they cannot be reliably recreated in animal models. Traditional laboratory approaches have therefore been limited. However, the new study proposes that AI systems could provide a practical, ethical and scalable alternative.
How did those LLMs react
Researchers tested several different LLMs by presenting them with carefully designed scenarios known to trigger emotions in people. The results were striking.
When exposed to descriptions designed to evoke fear or sadness, the chatbots reported substantial increases in those emotional scores. Disgust was triggered through references to bodily fluids, spoiled food or infectious symptoms, while stress responses emerged during simulated job interviews and mental arithmetic tasks.
The AI models also displayed a negativity bias after sadness-inducing scenarios. They completed ambiguous sentences more pessimistically than those in neutral conditions, a pattern well documented in humans experiencing low mood or depression.
In a further experiment, the authors introduced a simulated mindfulness-based breathing exercise. This simple intervention led to a clear reduction in the LLMs’ self-reported emotional intensity, demonstrating that the induced states could be effectively moderated.
The findings suggest that AI could become a valuable new tool for mental health research. This is because LLMs can be run quickly, adjusted easily and scaled up at low cost; they offer a flexible testing ground for novel therapeutic techniques.
LLMs could help in therapy development
The researchers of the study believe this approach could be particularly useful in the early stages of developing talking therapies. Scientists might screen dozens of potential interventions using AI models before committing resources to human clinical trials. This could accelerate innovation while reducing risks and costs.
The study adds to growing evidence that advanced AI systems do not simply process language mechanically. They can simulate complex psychological states with surprising accuracy. While the emotions experienced by chatbots are obviously not conscious in the human sense, their measurable responses provide a workable model for investigating emotional mechanisms.
These results do not reflect human experiences
Researchers caution that AI models remain imperfect proxies for human experience. Further validation will be needed to ensure findings translate reliably to real patients. Ethical questions around emotional simulation in machines will also require careful consideration as the technology advances.