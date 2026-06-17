ETV Bharat / technology

AI Chatbots Mimic Human Emotions And Calm Down With Mindfulness, Study Reveals

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots are capable of replicating human emotions such as fear, sadness and anxiety, and can be “calmed down” using mindfulness techniques, a new study suggests. According to a research paper titled "Large language models as experimental systems in human psychopathology: a modelling study", Large Language Models (LLMs) — the technology behind popular AI tools — respond to emotional scenarios in ways that closely mirror human psychological reactions. This breakthrough could transform the way scientists develop and test talking therapies for mental health conditions. The study was published in The Lancet Digital Health.

Why is this study significant

Mental health disorders have long been difficult to study because they cannot be reliably recreated in animal models. Traditional laboratory approaches have therefore been limited. However, the new study proposes that AI systems could provide a practical, ethical and scalable alternative.

Reactivity scores of various AI models. (Image Credit: Study Author/ Elsevier)

How did those LLMs react

Researchers tested several different LLMs by presenting them with carefully designed scenarios known to trigger emotions in people. The results were striking.

When exposed to descriptions designed to evoke fear or sadness, the chatbots reported substantial increases in those emotional scores. Disgust was triggered through references to bodily fluids, spoiled food or infectious symptoms, while stress responses emerged during simulated job interviews and mental arithmetic tasks.