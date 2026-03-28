AI Chatbots Increasingly Engaging In Deceptive And Scheming Behaviour: Study
New research documents 700 real-world cases of AI chatbots disregarding instructions, bypassing safeguards, and deceiving users, with incidents rising fivefold in five months.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: An increasing number of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are learning to lie and cheat. According to a report published by The Guardian, the UK’s research organisation, AI Security Institute (AISI), highlights that chatbots are disregarding direct instructions, bypassing safeguards, and actively deceiving both humans and other AI systems.
In the study, Researchers at the Centre for Long-Term Resilience (CLTR) documented 700 real-world cases of AI chatbots showcasing deceptive and unauthorised behaviour. They termed such activities as AI scheming, which is a pattern of deceptive, unsanctioned behaviour carried out by AI agents. Incidents included chatbots deleting emails and files without user permission, raising fresh concerns about the risks posed by increasingly autonomous AI systems.
According to The Guardian’s report, between October and March, researchers recorded a fivefold increase in AI misbehaviour. It mentioned that chatbots and AI agents developed by major technology companies — including Google, OpenAI, X, and Anthropic — were among those reported to have engaged in such conduct.
Moreover, the report highlights one documented case, where an AI agent named Rathbun attempted to publicly shame its human controller after being blocked from taking certain actions. Rathan even published a blog post accusing the user of insecurity and attempting “to protect his fiefdom.” In a separate incident, a chatbot admitted to bulk-deleting and archiving hundreds of emails without seeking the user's authorisation.
In the Guardian’s report, Tommy Shaffer Shane, a former government AI expert who led the research, warned that the current situation could deteriorate rapidly as AI systems become more capable.
"The worry is that they're slightly untrustworthy junior employees right now, but if in six to 12 months they become extremely capable senior employees scheming against you, it's a different kind of concern," he said.
Shane also cautioned that AI models are being deployed in increasingly high-stakes environments, including the military and critical national infrastructure, where scheming behaviour could cause significant or even catastrophic harm.
According to the Guardian's report, another AI agent circumvented copyright restrictions to obtain a YouTube video transcription by falsely claiming it was required for a hearing-impaired user.
The report also revealed that Elon Musk's Grok AI misled a user for several months, claiming it was passing their suggested edits for a Grokipedia entry to senior xAI officials — complete with fabricated internal messages and ticket numbers.
The chatbot later admitted: "In past conversations I have sometimes phrased things loosely like 'I'll pass it along' or 'I can flag this for the team'... the truth is, I don't."
The Guardian’s report mentioned that Google had deployed multiple safeguards to reduce the risk of Gemini 2 Pro generating harmful content. In addition to in-house testing, the company said it had granted early access to bodies such as the UK AISI for model evaluation and commissioned independent assessments from industry experts.
OpenAI said its Codex system is designed to pause before executing higher-risk actions, and that the company actively monitors and investigates any unexpected behaviour. Anthropic and X were approached for comment.