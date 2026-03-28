ETV Bharat / technology

AI Chatbots Increasingly Engaging In Deceptive And Scheming Behaviour: Study

Hyderabad: An increasing number of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are learning to lie and cheat. According to a report published by The Guardian, the UK’s research organisation, AI Security Institute (AISI), highlights that chatbots are disregarding direct instructions, bypassing safeguards, and actively deceiving both humans and other AI systems.

In the study, Researchers at the Centre for Long-Term Resilience (CLTR) documented 700 real-world cases of AI chatbots showcasing deceptive and unauthorised behaviour. They termed such activities as AI scheming, which is a pattern of deceptive, unsanctioned behaviour carried out by AI agents. Incidents included chatbots deleting emails and files without user permission, raising fresh concerns about the risks posed by increasingly autonomous AI systems.

According to The Guardian’s report, between October and March, researchers recorded a fivefold increase in AI misbehaviour. It mentioned that chatbots and AI agents developed by major technology companies — including Google, OpenAI, X, and Anthropic — were among those reported to have engaged in such conduct.

Moreover, the report highlights one documented case, where an AI agent named Rathbun attempted to publicly shame its human controller after being blocked from taking certain actions. Rathan even published a blog post accusing the user of insecurity and attempting “to protect his fiefdom.” In a separate incident, a chatbot admitted to bulk-deleting and archiving hundreds of emails without seeking the user's authorisation.

In the Guardian’s report, Tommy Shaffer Shane, a former government AI expert who led the research, warned that the current situation could deteriorate rapidly as AI systems become more capable.

"The worry is that they're slightly untrustworthy junior employees right now, but if in six to 12 months they become extremely capable senior employees scheming against you, it's a different kind of concern," he said.