AI Can Wipe Out 300 Million Jobs In The West, Impact On India May Be Far More Severe: Expert

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As global interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to grow, so do concerns regarding its potential long-term effects on society. Experts say there is much more to the risk of job loss or technological disruption than what meets the eye.

Chinmay Pandya, pro vice-chancellor at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, presented this information alongside some of his peers at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, warning of what he considered an "unknown and unpredictable" type of AI-related risk, one that could affect humanity's identity and purpose.

In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat, Pandya said while AI is often discussed in terms of economic or technological transformation, the deeper existential questions are not receiving adequate attention. "All the greatest thinkers of current times have warned that AI could be one of the biggest risks to humanity. People don't have to listen to me. They should listen to Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the godfather of AI, who has called it an existential threat," he added.

Pandya highlighted that while some concerns like job loss, misinformation through deepfakes, and political change remain, no one is paying attention to the major issue which affects all humans, eroding the purpose of human beings from this planet. "Human beings are defined by purpose. This is perhaps the first revolution where humanity itself is not actively participating. Something transformative is happening. But people don't fully understand what, why, or how," he noted.

From Job Losses to Identity Crisis

Citing global projections, Pandya pointed to estimates suggesting that nearly 300 million jobs could be lost across the United States and Europe in the coming decade due to AI-driven automation. "If such large-scale disruption is expected in regions with smaller populations, the implications for a country like India could be far more severe," he warned.

Pandya said the growing role of AI systems is also changing the world in new ways, including education, healthcare, and even warfare. This widespread integration, he said, raises critical questions about accountability, ethical use, and human oversight. "The concern is not just economic displacement. It is about how humanity will navigate a future where decision-making is increasingly delegated to machines," he added.