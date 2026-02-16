AI Can Wipe Out 300 Million Jobs In The West, Impact On India May Be Far More Severe: Expert
At the AI Impact Summit 2026, Chinmay Pandya, pro vice-chancellor at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said AI is making students dependent, undermining creativity and original thinking.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As global interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to grow, so do concerns regarding its potential long-term effects on society. Experts say there is much more to the risk of job loss or technological disruption than what meets the eye.
Chinmay Pandya, pro vice-chancellor at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, presented this information alongside some of his peers at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, warning of what he considered an "unknown and unpredictable" type of AI-related risk, one that could affect humanity's identity and purpose.
In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat, Pandya said while AI is often discussed in terms of economic or technological transformation, the deeper existential questions are not receiving adequate attention. "All the greatest thinkers of current times have warned that AI could be one of the biggest risks to humanity. People don't have to listen to me. They should listen to Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the godfather of AI, who has called it an existential threat," he added.
Pandya highlighted that while some concerns like job loss, misinformation through deepfakes, and political change remain, no one is paying attention to the major issue which affects all humans, eroding the purpose of human beings from this planet. "Human beings are defined by purpose. This is perhaps the first revolution where humanity itself is not actively participating. Something transformative is happening. But people don't fully understand what, why, or how," he noted.
From Job Losses to Identity Crisis
Citing global projections, Pandya pointed to estimates suggesting that nearly 300 million jobs could be lost across the United States and Europe in the coming decade due to AI-driven automation. "If such large-scale disruption is expected in regions with smaller populations, the implications for a country like India could be far more severe," he warned.
Pandya said the growing role of AI systems is also changing the world in new ways, including education, healthcare, and even warfare. This widespread integration, he said, raises critical questions about accountability, ethical use, and human oversight. "The concern is not just economic displacement. It is about how humanity will navigate a future where decision-making is increasingly delegated to machines," he added.
Education System Under Pressure
One of the most immediate areas of impact, according to Pandya, is education. He elaborated on the recent introduction of AI systems to be included in the curriculum by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and cautioned that if much reliance or dependency is placed on AI to improve creativity and critical thinking in students, this might reduce the use of those skills. "AI is already making students dependent. In countries like the United States, institutions are struggling to verify whether assignments are genuinely created by students or generated using AI tools. Students are now required to 'humanise' their work, which complicates the learning process," he added.
Expressing concern over these trends, he said the development of originality and creativity will decline because students will rely on the algorithmic output of machine-generated responses rather than developing original and independent thinking.
Call for Ethical, India-Centric AI Framework
He said there was a critical need to develop a regulatory and ethical framework to govern AI so that it can be safe, transparent and inclusive. Pandya believes that a responsible innovation framework would incorporate India's long-standing cultural and philosophical traditions and ultimately enable widespread acceptance of new technologies when they provide societal value.
"Our efforts focus on trustworthiness, transparency, consistency, and verifiability in the development of AI systems. At the same time, they must reflect the Indian ethos. If technological systems are disconnected from cultural contexts, they will struggle to find acceptance," he added.
He also flagged concerns around data sovereignty, noting that Indian users often contribute vast amounts of data to global AI systems without adequate safeguards. "India should not become merely a data supplier for other nations. We need to move towards self-reliance and innovation under initiatives like Make in India," he added.
Fears Over Rapid AI Advancement
On pace and how quickly AI continues to progress, he indicated that most AI systems are evolving and replicating and at speeds that dwarf human cognitive abilities. He expressed concern that foundational safeguards, such as limiting autonomous self-improvement and restricting open deployment, are no longer being strictly adhered to. "AI systems are now connected to the internet and continuously evolving. Without taking corrective action promptly, the potential consequences of such delay could be problematic and increasingly difficult to manage," he added.
Balancing Innovation with Responsibility
With this framework, we can create the future of AI within the context of the Global AI Leadership initiative being established through the India AI Impact Summit in terms of building a responsible, ethical, and accountable AI ecosystem, he said. "AI is going to progress. However, there is a dilemma regarding how to ensure humanity can guide that growth forward in a responsible manner," Pandya added.
Also Read