ETV Bharat / technology

AI 'Brain' May Look Like Our Own, But It Does Not Solve Problems The Same Way: Study

Hyderabad: People often employ artificial intelligence (AI) like a personal assistant , which is ready to fetch information and solve problems that would otherwise take up a lot of a human's time. Considering AI models process information similarly to the human brain, it raises a question: Do Large Language Models (LLMs) think or solve problems the same way humans do?

Researchers from the Netherlands and the US investigated this by looking at the "brain" of both the machines and humans while they solved the same visual pattern-matching puzzle, such as finding the missing piece in AAABAAA -> B.

The task prompt and the three head scores. (Credits: Study authors via arxiv.org)

However, researchers found a clear dissociation between the two; meaning the attention heads with the strongest alignment to human neural signals were not the ones most responsible for the model’s performance.

While the humans wore EEG caps for brain scans, researchers looked at "attention heads" of AI—the individual parts inside an LLM that decide which words to focus on. The study evaluated whether the AI attention heads that most closely resemble human brain activity are actually the ones doing the heavy lifting to solve the puzzle.

Schematic description of the findings. (a) What each attention head population does with one item of the task, the pattern AAABAAA whose answer is B (in words, for example, “hat hat hat risk hat hat hat” with answer “risk”), beside its brain alignment and its causal contribution. Colored symbols mark what each population attends to or encodes. (b) The same populations, schematically, in the plane of brain alignment against damage when the heads are removed; the gray band marks the damage from ablating random heads. (Credits: Study authors via arxiv.org)

While AI could still solve the puzzle when researchers turned off (ablated) the brain-aligned heads, its performance collapsed completely when a separate set of heads—called Function Vector (FV) heads—were turned off. These heads directly handle calculation and have a direct role in predicting the correct answer.

Cumulative ablation relative to random removal, across 17 models. Heads are zeroablated cumulatively in each family’s ranking order; values are accuracy minus the mean of five size-matched random ablations, in percentage points (pp), so negative values mean greater impairment than random (Credits: Study authors via arxiv.org)

During the test, removing just 12.5 per cent of FV-ranked heads severely degraded the accuracy of the AI model, with peak excess accuracy dropping by 42.6 percentage points relative to random ablation.

Two distinct attention profiles in brain-aligned heads

Among the attention heads that matched human neural patterns, researchers found two distinct behaviour profiles: Novelty Heads (The Eye Catchers) and Repetition Heads (The Pattern Trackers).

Two attention profiles discovered among brain-aligned heads, and their recurrence across models (Credits: Study authors via arxiv.org)

Novelty Heads focus on distinct or unique elements in a sequence, such as the single 'B' in 'AAABAAA'. They mirror human eye-gaze patterns during task processing, jumping to the odd element out. However, removing these heads barely hurt the model's performance at all.

focus on distinct or unique elements in a sequence, such as the single 'B' in 'AAABAAA'. They mirror human eye-gaze patterns during task processing, jumping to the odd element out. However, removing these heads barely hurt the model's performance at all. Repetition Heads focus on repeating elements in a sequence, such as all the 'A's in AAABAAA. They help build an abstract sense of the pattern structure. Removing them caused a small drop in accuracy, but did not break the model completely.

Human gaze and head-family attention (Credits: Study authors via arxiv.org)

Significance of the study

The researchers repeated the test across 17 different language models, ranging from 3B parameters to 72B parameters, including Llama, DeepSeek, Qwen, and Phi-4. Across all these models, FV-ranked removal was substantially more damaging than removing brain-like parts.

The paper demonstrates that brain alignment in LLMs primarily reflects how a model reads, perceives, or parses a stimulus rather than how it carries out the underlying reasoning computations to solve the task. Think of them like human eyes that scan the board, spot the unusual pieces, and take in the layout. Meanwhile, calculation heads act like the brain's logical part, calculating the winning move.

The researchers conclude that high neural alignment between artificial units and human brain recordings should therefore not be interpreted as proof of shared computational mechanics for task completion. In simple terms, just because an AI model processes input in a way that resembles human brain activity doesn't mean it uses the same brain-like components for actual thinking and problem-solving.