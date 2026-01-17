ETV Bharat / technology

AI Boom Reshapes Jobs, Wages, And Workforce Dynamics: IMF Warns Of Global Labour Divide

Hyderabad: We witnessed the boom of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2025, which shows no signs of slowing down yet. From simple web searches to complicated medical diagnoses, AI has significantly influenced the ways we use the internet. Earlier, this new technology was a topic of discourse and discussion among a group of tech geeks, but it has deeply disseminated into society, as now even a school-going student uses AI to learn and understand various subjects.

This level of immense influence by AI has greatly affected workplaces as well. According to a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global labour market is undergoing a seismic shift, which is enriching those with technical expertise while simultaneously hollowing out the traditional middle class. It mentions that the rapid adoption of AI has created a skill paradox, under which new technologies are driving up wages for a few while failing to generate broader employment growth for others.

The report emphasises that without urgent policy intervention, the AI revolution could create a permanent divide in the global economy.

After analysing millions of job postings, the IMF report claims that new skills in technical competencies like cloud computing and data architecture, which were rare just a decade ago, now appear in 10 per cent of all job vacancies in advanced economies. The financial rewards for workers who have mastered these new skills are staggering. For instance, in the United Kingdom (UK), job postings requiring four or more of these competencies showcased a 15 per cent wage premium, while in the United States (US), the premium sits at approximately 8.5 per cent.

The AI Paradox

The most shocking finding in the report is the "negative employment spillover" for AI-specific roles. Traditionally, when a high-skill industry grows, it creates a multiplier effect, meaning high earners spend money locally, creating 1.3 new jobs for every 1 per cent increase in skilled postings. However, AI-heavy sectors are not following this trend.

The report highlights that in regions where AI demand is highest, employment in "vulnerable" occupations—such as administrative support and routine technical roles—was 3.6 per cent lower after five years. This suggests that AI acts as a wedge, which empowers the most productive workers at the top and increases demand for low-skill manual services at the bottom, but it effectively hollows out the middle of the workforce.

The Broken Career Ladder

The report discusses the looming crisis for young professionals. Generative AI is now capable of performing entry-level tasks—such as basic coding, drafting memos, and data entry. Historically, these served as the first rung of the career ladder for young professionals.