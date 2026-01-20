ETV Bharat / technology

AI Benefits Must Be Distributed Evenly To Avoid It Becoming A Bubble: Nadella

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft speaks during a panel session at the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Davos: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said the goal of artificial intelligence should be to improve everyone's lives, from education outcomes to public sector efficiency. Speaking at a session here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Nadella said it will be a "tell-tale" sign of a bubble if all the AI talk focused only on the supply side or the technology companies.

He said the role of AI needs to be examined across all aspects of life, such as how it is helping pharma companies bring critical drugs faster to the market or accelerate trials. He called for AI-driven economic growth rather than just increasing spending.

He spoke about how AI and other advanced technologies are increasing productivity and changing the way we work.