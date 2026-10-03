ETV Bharat / technology

AI Alone Cannot Deliver Project Success, Says Industry Leaders

Bengaluru: Artificial intelligence is transforming jobs, business models and project delivery, but organisations must combine technology with human judgment, leadership and execution to turn AI adoption into measurable results, industry leaders said at the 18th Project Management South Asia Conference (PMSAC) 2026 in Bengaluru.

Organised by the Project Management Institute (PMI) at Bhartiya City, the conference was themed “MORE, Together: Future-Ready in the Age of AI.” It brought together over 850 delegates and more than 20 speakers from project management, industry, technology and policymaking sectors across South Asia.

Discussions at the conference focused on how AI is changing the way organisations approach projects and measure success. Speakers said technology alone would not determine outcomes, stressing the growing importance of strategic thinking, human judgment, adaptability, collaboration and execution.

They also emphasised the need for organisations to continuously reassess how projects are planned, implemented and evaluated as AI becomes increasingly integrated into workplaces.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, PMI, said India's technology ecosystem and its ability to adopt and scale emerging technologies position the country for the next phase of growth.