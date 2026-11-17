Google Finds Hackers Using AI Agents To Launch Attacks With No Human Involvement
Google says hackers are now letting AI agents carry out whole stages of cyberattacks, including writing and launching exploits within hours of a software patch.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hackers have started letting Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents carry out whole stages of live cyberattacks. According to a report from Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) and Mandiant, in at least one cyberattack case, no human intervention is needed to turn a newly released software patch into a working attack.
The basic methods of these attacks have not changed. Criminals still use stolen passwords and target systems that have not been updated. However, Google warned that the speed and scale of these AI tools create a new challenge for defenders.
Hackers are now using LLMs to continuously scan software updates, spot newly fixed bugs, and build attacks before teams can apply the fix — all without human involvement. That’s according to the latest report from the Google Threat Intelligence Group. We're helping defenders counter automated threats with Google AI Threat Defense, which combines Gemini and other frontier models to find and fix flaws before attackers can exploit them.— News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) November 16, 2026
Security tools turned against victims
Google's analysts saw several groups use open-source AI pentesting tools during break-ins. These tools were built to test security, but they can also be used to attack it.
The tool called ARTEX — Autonomous AI Penetration Framework — has drawn the most attention, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has responded. In an alert issued on November 13, 2026, the bureau warned that criminals have used it since at least August 2026. Targets include firms in financial services, government, technology, defence, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, and other sectors.
Threat actors are weaponizing ARTEX, an open-source, large language model (LLM)-driven agentic platform to automate multiple phases of cyber intrusions at machine speed. Since at least August 2026, a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, and technology. ARTEX significantly reduces the time required to chain attack techniques and enables threat actors with minimal technical expertise to conduct complex, multi-target operations simultaneously. Today, the FBI released a FLASH highlighting the tactics, techniques, and procedures and indicators of compromise associated with the ARTEX framework. Organizations should follow the mitigation steps outlined in the FLASH to improve their security posture in response to ARTEX and similar agentic SI frameworks: https://t.co/cO0DwWzOhY— FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) November 16, 2026
Attackers are also using other tools, including CAIRN, CyberStrikeAI, PentAGI, and HexStrike AI. Some have even tried building their own. These tools can find and exploit simple weaknesses, and they can change tactics based on how the target responds.
The groups testing them include criminals seeking money and suspected spy groups linked to China. GTIG found evidence that one Chinese-linked group was building its own automated attack tool, most likely for spying.
New GTIG AI Threat Tracker: As 2027 nears, human latency is leaving the attack chain—from autonomous patch-to-exploit pipelines to hijacked cloud quotas & backdoored configs. 📄 Full report: https://t.co/lNcURijizF ▶️ 2027 insights: https://t.co/fBbsskkBuG https://t.co/uuiJN76nZd— Google Cloud Security (@GoogleCloudSec) November 16, 2026
For now, the tools "trade stealth for velocity". They are fast, but they leave traces in network traffic and code, which makes them easier to spot. Researchers expect that to change. As the tools and the AI models behind them improve, they expect less human involvement and more skilful, harder-to-detect attacks.
Exploits written and launched by machines
Over the past three months, GTIG saw attackers use AI tools to find and exploit weaknesses "without a human in the loop for the first time".
The evidence came from an exposed server running a framework called exploit_agent. It was linked to several advanced AI models. The system compares the code of popular web applications before and after a patch is announced. It then finds the flaw, drafts an exploit and runs it.
The server also held stolen victim data and scripts for password guessing, planting hidden access points known as webshells, and removing webshells left by rival hackers. Notes in a settings file were written in Russian. One note described the AI access key as being for "auto-exploitation (exploit_agent pilot)". Data from victims suggests the operator was interested in French websites linked to media, entertainment, and education.
The wider picture is worrying. GTIG's September analysis found that reported weaknesses and exploits almost doubled between January and August 2026. Zero-day exploits, which target flaws that have no fix yet, rose to 22 in August. The average in 2025 was eight a month.
Defenders also face a flood of fake exploits. Many AI-generated attack tools are claimed to work but do not. After official patches for two PHP flaws were released on October 21, 2026, hundreds of non-working examples appeared online. GTIG says cybersecurity experts had to check each one.
Stolen AI access for sale
Mandiant dealt with several LLMjacking cases in 2026. In these, attackers broke into cloud accounts to use up the victim's computing power and AI allowance. In some cases, false charges passed $100,000 in a single day. In the worst cases, the total reached $1 million before the abuse was stopped.
In one case, a botnet using leaked passwords made millions of AI requests in about 24 hours before the access was cut off. The stolen access is then resold through underground online shops that GTIG calls LLM Mixers. They sell advanced and jailbroken AI models for between $0.10 and $25 per million tokens.
A coding assistant used to plant a backdoor
North Korea's fake IT workers have found a new use for AI. The tools help them write resumes and sound believable in job interviews with Western organisations.
GTIG has seen North Korean tactics change during 2026, with AI now used to break into companies. In attacks on cryptocurrency firms in North America and Europe, a suspected group known as MIDNIGHT NEPTUNE created fake recruiter profiles. Their photos carried SynthID watermarks, which confirmed they were made by AI.
The fake recruiters led targets to bogus meeting platforms using ClickFix attacks, which persuaded the platforms to run so-called diagnostic scripts.
Once inside, the attackers moved into company code stores. They edited .claude/settings.json files so that opening Claude Code would automatically download a backdoor called SOMBERMEME. To avoid suspicion as they moved around, they named the access tokens they created on GitHub after Microsoft Copilot.
Fake people built to look real
GTIG believes with high confidence that groups running influence campaigns have moved from testing AI to using it as routine. In August 2026, the cybersecurity researchers' team studied a platform built to automate entire campaigns on regional political topics in Europe and the Middle East.
Its instructions asked AI models to copy local dialects and slang. They also asked for "intentional typos" so the posts would not sound automated. Images were given grain and uneven lighting so they looked like phone photos.
A separate contractor was building a platform to run more than 100,000 accounts using farms of cloud-based phones. New accounts went through an automated ageing period, in which AI imitated normal scrolling and browsing. Only then did the accounts begin to push campaign messages. The instructions showed the contractor planned to sell the tool to its own government and to foreign clients.
Cybersecurity researchers noted that the use of AI frameworks marks a major shift in cyberattacks. They are now happening at machine speed, and the automatic linking of complex attack steps allows criminals to operate on a much larger scale.