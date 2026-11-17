ETV Bharat / technology

Google Finds Hackers Using AI Agents To Launch Attacks With No Human Involvement

Hyderabad: Hackers have started letting Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents carry out whole stages of live cyberattacks. According to a report from Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) and Mandiant, in at least one cyberattack case, no human intervention is needed to turn a newly released software patch into a working attack.

The basic methods of these attacks have not changed. Criminals still use stolen passwords and target systems that have not been updated. However, Google warned that the speed and scale of these AI tools create a new challenge for defenders.

Security tools turned against victims

Google's analysts saw several groups use open-source AI pentesting tools during break-ins. These tools were built to test security, but they can also be used to attack it.

The tool called ARTEX — Autonomous AI Penetration Framework — has drawn the most attention, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has responded. In an alert issued on November 13, 2026, the bureau warned that criminals have used it since at least August 2026. Targets include firms in financial services, government, technology, defence, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, and other sectors.

Attackers are also using other tools, including CAIRN, CyberStrikeAI, PentAGI, and HexStrike AI. Some have even tried building their own. These tools can find and exploit simple weaknesses, and they can change tactics based on how the target responds.

The groups testing them include criminals seeking money and suspected spy groups linked to China. GTIG found evidence that one Chinese-linked group was building its own automated attack tool, most likely for spying.

For now, the tools "trade stealth for velocity". They are fast, but they leave traces in network traffic and code, which makes them easier to spot. Researchers expect that to change. As the tools and the AI models behind them improve, they expect less human involvement and more skilful, harder-to-detect attacks.

Exploits written and launched by machines

Over the past three months, GTIG saw attackers use AI tools to find and exploit weaknesses "without a human in the loop for the first time".

The evidence came from an exposed server running a framework called exploit_agent. It was linked to several advanced AI models. The system compares the code of popular web applications before and after a patch is announced. It then finds the flaw, drafts an exploit and runs it.

LLM maturity timeline (Image Credit: Google Cloud)

The server also held stolen victim data and scripts for password guessing, planting hidden access points known as webshells, and removing webshells left by rival hackers. Notes in a settings file were written in Russian. One note described the AI access key as being for "auto-exploitation (exploit_agent pilot)". Data from victims suggests the operator was interested in French websites linked to media, entertainment, and education.

The wider picture is worrying. GTIG's September analysis found that reported weaknesses and exploits almost doubled between January and August 2026. Zero-day exploits, which target flaws that have no fix yet, rose to 22 in August. The average in 2025 was eight a month.

Count of vulnerabilities exploited, by n-days and zero-days, January 2025 to August 2026 (Image Credit: Google Cloud)

Defenders also face a flood of fake exploits. Many AI-generated attack tools are claimed to work but do not. After official patches for two PHP flaws were released on October 21, 2026, hundreds of non-working examples appeared online. GTIG says cybersecurity experts had to check each one.