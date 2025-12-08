ETV Bharat / technology

AI, 5G & Sustainability-Powered Next-Gen Fishing Harbours To Position Gujarat As Global Maritime Hub

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is spearheading a new era of "smart blue harbours" built on artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity and sustainable infrastructure -- an approach set to redefine India's maritime economy and strengthen the state's position as a global coastal powerhouse, officials said on Monday.

These next-generation fishing harbours are no longer passive docking points; they are engines of livelihood, export growth, community development and a resilient blue economy. This shift gains national momentum with a major policy move by the Union government. The Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation have signed a strategic partnership to launch a Technical Cooperation Programme.

Under this initiative, world-class blue harbours will be piloted at Jakhau in Gujarat, Vanakbara in Diu and Karaikal in Puducherry -- creating templates for sustainable, tech-enabled fisheries development across the country. India is pushing this transformation further through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which has allocated Rs 452.32 crore to fast-track integrated fisheries infrastructure. Jakhau -- one of Gujarat's most significant fisheries hubs on the state's western coast -- is already witnessing extensive modernisation. Managed by the Commissioner of Fisheries, the harbour is being strengthened with advanced landing facilities, repair systems, cold-chain networks and upgraded jetty operations.