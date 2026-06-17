ETV Bharat / technology

Agricultural Smoke Or Wildfire? Why Accurate Fire Classification Matters For India's Forests

"Many fire-management strategies in India still rely on incomplete and inconsistent historical records. For disaster-management agencies, decisions about where to position firefighting teams and equipment depend on accurate risk assessments. Inflated fire counts can distort these decisions and contribute to chronic under-preparation for genuine wildfire threats. Continuous satellite-based monitoring is therefore essential; without it, forest fire management becomes largely a matter of guesswork,” said Bakhai.

"This also creates response fatigue," he further said, explaining that over time, field teams might begin to discount alerts during agricultural burning seasons, which would increase the risk of genuine forest fires being deprioritised. He noted that the statistical consequences are equally serious, since counting agricultural fires in forest fire statistics made the data unreliable for understanding actual ecosystem risk and could lead to poor policy decisions and incorrect allocation of resources.

“When fire data is inaccurate, every decision built on it becomes less reliable. Forest department field teams are finite, and many states already operate with staffing constraints. If fire alerts fail to distinguish agricultural burning from actual forest fires, departments may waste time, money, personnel, vehicles, and communications infrastructure responding to false alarms, while genuine fires in remote areas go undetected," Bakhai said.

The correct identification and categorisation of fire can prove to be essential for livelihood security, government operations, reducing environmental damage, and potentially save lives. Any error in categorising the type of fire can misallocate valuable time and effort, directing emergency resources to the wrong locations while obscuring genuine wildfire threats. Accurate classification is essential for improving situational awareness and ensuring effective firefighting and disaster management.

SatLeo Labs' thermal intelligence platform can detect fires within minutes, monitor them in real time, and identify high-risk zones, helping authorities respond more effectively as wildfire risks increase. Discussing the Madhya Pradesh analysis further, Urmil Bakhai, Co-Founder of Satleo Labs, said the classification process combines satellite thermal observations with land-use maps, harvest calendars, and geospatial patterns to distinguish between agricultural burning and genuine forest fires. "When a hotspot appears on agricultural land during the harvest season and follows the characteristic pattern of field burning, it can be identified as stubble burning with high confidence," he said.

Using satellite-based thermal observations, geospatial intelligence, and AI-powered hotspot classification, SatLeo Labs analysed thousands of fire hotspots reported across Madhya Pradesh in April 2026 and found that nearly 90 per cent of the detected incidents were linked to post-harvest stubble burning, locally known as Narwai, rather than genuine forest fires. The finding highlights how harvest-season fires can significantly distort forest fire statistics and affect resource allocation decisions.

Against this backdrop, the recent blaze near Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh raises an important question: Are all reported forest fires actually forest fires?

Bengaluru: Forest fires in India are becoming more frequent and intense, driven by rising temperatures, prolonged dry spells, and changing land-use patterns. At the same time, advances in satellite-based monitoring with remote sensing technologies have dramatically improved the ability to detect fire incidents. Many fires that would have gone unrecorded a decade ago are now being captured in near real time.

Human activity remains the leading cause of forest fires in India. Common ignition sources include agricultural burning, honey collection, clearing vegetation for grazing, campfires, and accidental negligence along forest fringes. Climate change is increasingly amplifying these risks. Rising temperatures, prolonged dry spells, lower humidity, and shifting monsoon patterns are creating conditions in which fires spread faster and burn more intensely than in the past. Land-use change further compounds the problem. As agricultural activities expand toward forest boundaries, the forest-agriculture interface becomes more vulnerable to fire spread.

Causes of Forest Fires Human Activity The leading cause of forest fires in India; sources include agricultural burning, honey collection, clearing vegetation, campfires, and negligence. Climate Change Amplifies risks with rising temperatures, prolonged dry spells, lower humidity, and shifting monsoon patterns; fires spread faster and burn more intensely. Land-Use Change Expansion of agriculture toward forest boundaries increases vulnerability at the forest-agriculture interface.

According to SatLeo, the areas of greatest concern include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, where dense dry deciduous forests intersect with significant human activity. Uttarakhand's Himalayan foothills are witnessing more frequent fires at higher elevations, while the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats face growing risks from changing rainfall patterns and extended dry spells. In the Northeast, Mizoram and Manipur continue to experience pressure from jhum (shifting) cultivation along forest edges.

Forest Fire Hotspots in India Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Dense dry deciduous forests intersect with significant human activity, increasing fire risk. Uttarakhand (Himalayan Foothills) More frequent fires at higher elevations due to changing climate conditions. Western Ghats Biodiversity-rich area facing growing risks from altered rainfall patterns and extended dry spells. Northeast (Mizoram, Manipur) Continued pressure from jhum (shifting) cultivation along forest edges contributes to fire vulnerability.

“The most important fire-risk indicators are often not the ones tracked most widely. Persistent Land Surface Temperature (LST) anomalies detected by thermal satellites, over forested areas during the pre-monsoon season, are among the strongest early warning signals of elevated fire risk. Equally important are vegetation stress indices derived from SWIR and MWIR satellite data, which reveal declining moisture levels and increasing forest flammability. These indicators should be tracked continuously throughout the dry season to improve fire-risk assessment and preparedness,” said Urmil Bakhai.

Can Early-Warning Systems Prevent Large Forest Fires?

Bakhai said that distinguishing whether early-warning systems can realistically prevent large-scale forest fires or mainly help minimise damage after ignition is an important distinction. "The purpose of early-warning systems is to enable intervention during the brief window between ignition and uncontrollable spread, which in dry and windy conditions may be only a matter of minutes. However, describing their role as merely 'minimising damage' understates their impact," Bakhai said.

Forest Fires in India: Data Distorted by Stubble Burning (Getty Images)

"The real value of thermal early-warning systems lies in reducing response times and allowing authorities to act while a fire is still containable. True prevention comes from the next step: combining thermal data with weather forecast models and vegetation stress indicators to identify high-risk areas and deploy resources proactively before fires occur," he added.

He further said that the effect of early detection on fires cannot be overstated. The propagation of fires follows a very non-linear curve; this means that a fire detected just 15 minutes sooner would be much easier and cost-effective to put out compared to a fire discovered after that time. In dense, dry forest with wind, the transition from a containable ground fire to a crown fire that requires aerial suppression can happen in under an hour.

From Reactive Response to Proactive Fire Management

Bakhai stated that India needs to strengthen three key capabilities to improve forest fire management at scale: continuous monitoring, predictive risk modelling, and integrated response systems.

He said that satellite monitoring combined with AI analytics can provide near-continuous coverage of fire-prone areas and generate alerts within minutes. Meanwhile, predictive risk models use historical fire patterns, weather data, vegetation moisture levels, and terrain information to identify areas most vulnerable to future fires, enabling forest departments to preposition crews and equipment before incidents occur. Equally important is ensuring that this intelligence reaches field rangers, forest officers, and disaster-management authorities in real time.

Forest Fires in India: Data Distorted by Stubble Burning (SatLeo Labs)

Bakhai explained that SatLeo's AI-driven fire scan platform distinguishes stubble burning, managed burns, and wildfires using variables like fire intensity, duration, spread, land use, and risk. By fusing weather, vegetation, and terrain data, it delivers classified fire alerts every 30 minutes through proprietary multi-satellite algorithms. This enables proactive intervention instead of reactive firefighting.

Recent fire seasons in India highlight the urgent need for large-scale deployment, as delayed detection has led to vast forest loss, habitat destruction, and community impact, he added.

The Long-Term Cost of Forest Fires

Discussing the broader impacts of recurring forest fires, beyond the immediate destruction caused, Bakhai said that the damage done immediately may constitute only a part of the overall damage, with major repercussions developing over a period of years, even decades.

Forest Fires in India: Data Distorted by Stubble Burning (SatLeo Labs)

"Recurring fires alter biodiversity by replacing native vegetation with fire-tolerant invasive species and reducing habitat complexity. In biodiversity hotspots such as the Western Ghats, even a single severe fire can trigger localised species loss. Fires also damage soil microbial communities that are essential for forest recovery. The climate impact is equally significant. Forest fires release stored carbon while weakening forests' future ability to absorb it," he said.

According to Bakhai, another important yet ignored factor is water resources. Forests play an integral role in regulating the hydrology of the catchment area, while burned forests are characterised by increased runoff, less recharge of groundwater, and greater soil erosion. For tribals dependent on forest resources, the loss of livelihoods can be long-lasting. The true cost of a forest fire extends far beyond the area burned, highlighting the need for stronger monitoring, risk assessment, and early intervention.

Forest Fires in India: Data Distorted by Stubble Burning (SatLeo Labs)

“The combination of high-resolution thermal satellites, lower launch costs, and advanced AI is making sophisticated Earth-observation intelligence accessible beyond major space agencies, enabling a national monitoring network that provides near real-time fire-risk intelligence. Thermal satellite data can help track floods, heatwaves, droughts, and other climate-related risks. India's growing commercial space ecosystem is making continuous environmental monitoring increasingly affordable and scalable," Bakhai concluded.