After Price Hikes, Apple Now Lets You Rent iPhone, iPad, MacBook, And Watch: Here's How It Works
Customers in the US can opt for the new Apple Upgrade leasing programme and upgrade to a new device every year without owing anything.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced a new product leasing programme for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad. Available on the online and retail Apple Stores in the US, the 'Apple Upgrade' plan allows users to rent an Apple device instead of buying one.
This comes after Apple increased prices of its products globally due to rising component costs, driven by the AI boom and data centre expansion. Since the price hike affected Apple products worldwide, the tech giant may also roll out the leasing programme in markets outside the US in the coming months.
The Apple Upgrade programme is provided by Klarna, a fintech company that provides buy now, pay later (BNPL) short-term financing and online shopping services. Apple promises quick approvals for the programme, following a soft credit check that won't impact their credit score.
At the end of the lease term, users can either upgrade their device to the latest generation, purchase it with a one-time payment, or return it. Notably, with the launch of Apple Upgrade, the iPhone maker is ending its iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments in the US.
Apple Upgrade: Lease Prices for Apple Products
As part of the programme, users can avail 12- or 24-month leases for iPhones and Apple Watches, and 24- or 36-month leases for Macs and iPads. The cost of leases is as follows:
- iPhone 17e starts at $17.99 per month
- iPhone 17 starts at $22.99 per month
- iPhone Air starts at $28.99 per month
- iPhone 17 Pro starts at $31.99 per month
- iPad mini starts at $11.99 per month
- iPad Air starts at $15.99 per month
- iPad Pro starts at $24.99 per month
- Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $11.99 per month
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $24.99 per month
- MacBook Air starts at $24.99 per month
- MacBook Pro starts at $38.99 per month
When customers first enrol in the Apple Upgrade programme, they can lower their monthly lease payments by trading in their currently owned device through Apple Trade In.
Samsung's attempt at Smart Upgrade Plan in India
In the past, Samsung and Flipkart also rolled out a Smart Upgrade plan for Galaxy smartphones in India, though it was a little different from Apple's offering, as customers were required to pay 70 per cent of the cost of the device, whether upfront or in monthly instalments.
They could pay the remaining 30 per cent of the original price after a year and keep the phone. Alternatively, they could exchange it for a new Galaxy smartphone or simply return the phone. The plan, indirectly, offered a 30 per cent buyback value for the device.
Needless to say, the plan did not work out for its obvious disadvantages, especially when EMI options are readily available across e-commerce platforms and retail stores.