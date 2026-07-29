ETV Bharat / technology

After Price Hikes, Apple Now Lets You Rent iPhone, iPad, MacBook, And Watch: Here's How It Works

Hyderabad: Apple has announced a new product leasing programme for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad. Available on the online and retail Apple Stores in the US, the 'Apple Upgrade' plan allows users to rent an Apple device instead of buying one.

This comes after Apple increased prices of its products globally due to rising component costs, driven by the AI boom and data centre expansion. Since the price hike affected Apple products worldwide, the tech giant may also roll out the leasing programme in markets outside the US in the coming months.

The Apple Upgrade programme is provided by Klarna, a fintech company that provides buy now, pay later (BNPL) short-term financing and online shopping services. Apple promises quick approvals for the programme, following a soft credit check that won't impact their credit score.

The Apple Upgrade plan is replacing the iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments (Image Credits: Apple)

At the end of the lease term, users can either upgrade their device to the latest generation, purchase it with a one-time payment, or return it. Notably, with the launch of Apple Upgrade, the iPhone maker is ending its iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments in the US.

Apple Upgrade: Lease Prices for Apple Products