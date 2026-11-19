ETV Bharat / technology

After A 13-Year Wait, 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Arrives With Enormous Hype And Expectations

A man holds up video game boxes containing a QR code to download "Grand Theft Auto VI" at a launch party celebrating the video game's midnight release at Grails Miami in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 ( AP Photo )

Los Angeles: After a 13-year wait, “Grand Theft Auto VI” has begun its global rollout, sending players back to Vice City and kicking off one of the most anticipated entertainment launches in years.

Players in New Zealand were among the first to enter Rockstar Games’ sprawling Florida-inspired world as midnight Thursday arrived, hours before the game becomes available across the United States.

Internet providers there had prepared for a massive surge in downloads. Chorus New Zealand expected about 35 petabytes — 35 million gigabytes — of additional traffic across its network as players downloaded the massive game.

A billboard announcing the release of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game is displayed near Times Square, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo)

“The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented,” said Kurt Rodgers, the company’s network strategy manager. “That’s more than a quarter of the average household’s data usage in an entire month, all in one go.”

In Wellington, Adam Simmons launched the game from his living room as soon as it unlocked, keeping the volume low so he wouldn’t wake his wife and daughters.

“The gameplay dynamics are just amazing and the graphics are great and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep,” he said after about half an hour of play.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, rose more than 8% Wednesday as the rollout continued.

Signage for the new Grand Theft Auto video game is displayed at a GameStop, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn (AP Photo)

In the Dallas area, Bryan Banuelos, a mobile auto detailer, told customers he wouldn't be taking calls Thursday so he could focus on “GTA VI.” His social media post actually drove some business beforehand, with customers trying to get their cars detailed before he disappeared into Vice City.

“Tomorrow will be the beginning of a new era for the gamers that like GTA,” Banuelos said.

Game returns to Vice City after 13 years

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide. “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days.

Rockstar returns to Vice City, its fictionalized version of Miami, with two new protagonists, a sprawling Florida-inspired world and the pressure of following one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

At the center of “GTA VI” are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple whose attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar’s fictionalized version of Florida.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy.

The focus on their relationship marks a major departure from “Grand Theft Auto V,” which followed three playable protagonists.

People walk past a billboard announcing the release of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game near Times Square, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in New York (AP Photo)

Rockstar has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet, extending beyond Vice City to beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida.

Developers immersed themselves in the region while building the game, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities, flying over the Everglades and researching the area’s history and architecture.

Miami embraces its fictional alter ego