ETV Bharat / technology

Adobe Offers Free One-Year Photoshop Subscription For Students In India

Hyderabad: Adobe has announced a free one-year subscription to Photoshop for eligible students in India, as e-commerce platforms nationwide roll out festive-season offers on a range of products.

Under the offer, students can access the popular photo-editing software at no cost, instead of paying its usual annual price of Rs 1,999. The promotion is available through Adobe's official website and requires users to provide their college details to verify eligibility. It is aimed specifically at students and is not available to all account holders.

Free Photoshop for one year

The offer gives eligible students an annual prepaid Photoshop plan at 100 per cent off for the first year, meaning there is no cost during this period. At checkout, the regular price is shown at Rs 1,999 per year, but the amount due during the promotional period appears as Rs 0.

However, there is an important condition to note. While the first year is free, the subscription automatically renews at Rs 1,999 per year once the promotional period ends, unless it is cancelled beforehand. Students who do not wish to continue with the paid plan should review their Adobe subscription and cancel the renewal before the free year expires to avoid being charged.

After completing the first two steps below, users will see the payment page shown above, where they can select the UPI option. (Image Credit: Adobe)

Adobe has also said the offer could end without prior notice. As a result, students who currently see the Rs 0 checkout price are advised to complete the process while the promotion remains active.

How to claim the offer?