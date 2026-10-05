Adobe Offers Free One-Year Photoshop Subscription For Students In India
Adobe is offering eligible students in India a free one-year Photoshop subscription, worth Rs 1,999, with auto-renewal unless cancelled before the offer ends.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Adobe has announced a free one-year subscription to Photoshop for eligible students in India, as e-commerce platforms nationwide roll out festive-season offers on a range of products.
Under the offer, students can access the popular photo-editing software at no cost, instead of paying its usual annual price of Rs 1,999. The promotion is available through Adobe's official website and requires users to provide their college details to verify eligibility. It is aimed specifically at students and is not available to all account holders.
Free Photoshop for one year
The offer gives eligible students an annual prepaid Photoshop plan at 100 per cent off for the first year, meaning there is no cost during this period. At checkout, the regular price is shown at Rs 1,999 per year, but the amount due during the promotional period appears as Rs 0.
However, there is an important condition to note. While the first year is free, the subscription automatically renews at Rs 1,999 per year once the promotional period ends, unless it is cancelled beforehand. Students who do not wish to continue with the paid plan should review their Adobe subscription and cancel the renewal before the free year expires to avoid being charged.
Adobe has also said the offer could end without prior notice. As a result, students who currently see the Rs 0 checkout price are advised to complete the process while the promotion remains active.
How to claim the offer?
To take advantage of this offer, ETV Bharat followed the process and found that the checkout page displayed Rs 0, instead of Rs 1,999 for payment.
Here are the steps to claim the annual prepaid Photoshop plan for free:
Step 1: Visit Adobe's Photoshop student offer page and proceed to checkout using the offer.
Step 2: Sign in with an existing Adobe account, or create one using an email address if you do not already have one.
Step 3: At checkout, select UPI as the payment method and enter the required college details.
Step 4: Complete the UPI AutoPay authorisation through your UPI app. According to the checkout details, a small token amount of Rs 2 may be charged to set up the mandate.
Step 5: Once completed, the Photoshop subscription will be activated for the next 12 months. Photoshop can then be downloaded through Adobe's Creative Cloud app on desktop.
Adobe requires college details at checkout as part of the verification process, confirming that the offer is intended specifically for students.