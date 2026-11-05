ETV Bharat / technology

Solar Eruptions Are Lopsided Chaos: How Aditya-L1's VELC Payload Revealed The Secret In 3D

Bengaluru: A solar eruption does not always expand evenly like a bubble. New observations from India's Aditya-L1 mission show that a coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive burst of plasma from the Sun, can expand unevenly and take on an asymmetric shape. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters , could help scientists better understand how solar eruptions travel through space and influence space weather.

Launched in September 2023, Aditya-L1 is India's first space-based solar observatory. It operates at the Sun–Earth L1 point, allowing it to observe the Sun continuously. The spacecraft carries seven scientific instruments, including the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), its primary payload.

Designed and fabricated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) at its MGK Menon Laboratory for Space Sciences at the CREST campus in Hosakote (with substantial support from ISRO), VELC offers a unique capability to study solar eruptions close to the Sun. It is an internally occulted coronagraph, designed to block the bright solar disc and observe the much fainter corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere.

Scientists from IIA studied a CME that occurred on August 5, 2024, using observations from VELC and the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) onboard NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). The eruption originated from an active region near the Sun's western edge.

"Unlike conventional images, which show how a CME moves across the sky, VELC's spectroscopic observations can also measure the movement of plasma towards or away from the observer along the line of sight. This provides a more complete picture of the eruption's three-dimensional motion," Saurabh Tripathi, a PhD student at IIA and lead author of the study, said to ETV Bharat.

(Left) Composite image of the Sun’s corona combining data from India's Aditya-L1/VELC (outer part, 1.05–1.5 solar radii) and NASA’s SDO/AIA (inner disk). (Top right) Aditya-L1/VELC spectra recorded during the eruption, showing two distinct branches of emission — one shifted toward shorter wavelengths (plasma moving toward us) and one toward longer wavelengths (plasma moving away) — the spectral signature of a three-dimensional, asymmetric solar eruption. (Bottom right) Model spectra reproducing the observed pattern, confirming asymmetric lateral expansion of the CME in the inner corona (Figure provided by DST)

Jayant Joshi, a co-author of the study, said that by combining VELC's observations with data from other instruments and 3D modelling, the researchers reconstructed the CME's shape and different aspects of its motion. Their model showed that an inclined CME structure with uneven sideways expansion could explain VELC's unusual spectral observations, whereas a uniformly expanding model could not.

VELC is currently the only operational space-based coronagraph that regularly provides spectroscopic observations of the solar corona beyond the Sun's visible edge. "This capability allows scientists to study the three-dimensional structure and movement of CMEs during their early stages, improving our understanding of how they evolve and travel through space, potentially affecting Earth and its space-based infrastructure," said Tanmoy Samanta, a solar astronomer at IIA and the corresponding author of the study.

How VELC captured the eruption's movement

The instrument observes the solar corona through a green emission line at a wavelength of 530.3 nanometres, produced by highly ionised iron atoms in the corona. This emission captures hot plasma at temperatures of around 1.8 million kelvin. By measuring small changes in the wavelength, known as the Doppler shift, scientists can determine how the plasma is moving. The observations revealed distinct blue-shifted and red-shifted signals.

These indicated plasma moving towards and away from the observer, respectively, helping researchers identify the CME's uneven expansion that shapes a solar eruption's journey and matters for space weather.