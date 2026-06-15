ETV Bharat / technology

Adani, Jabil Announce Plans For AI Data Centre In India

New Delhi: Adani Group and Jabil Inc. on Monday announced plans to form a strategic alliance to establish a vertically integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, targeting large-scale production of AI-ready hardware for domestic and global markets.

The proposed alliance will combine Jabil's engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities with Adani Group's infrastructure, green energy, logistics and data centre assets to address growing demand for AI data centre infrastructure, the companies said.

Under the proposed collaboration, the companies plan to develop multi-gigawatt manufacturing capacity for high-density AI racks, servers, storage and networking systems in India. The platform will also manufacture key supporting infrastructure, including power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution units (CDUs), transformers, switchgears, bus bars and thermal management systems.

The companies said the initiative targets a global market opportunity estimated at more than USD 3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by investments in AI computing infrastructure. They are currently working on operational frameworks and formal documentation for the alliance.

The announcement comes as India's data centre market is projected to reach 5-8 GW of capacity by 2030, supported by rising AI adoption, cloud expansion and data localisation requirements. The companies said planned investments by hyperscalers and policy support, including tax incentives for data centres, are strengthening India's position as a manufacturing hub for digital infrastructure.

The alliance aligns with Adani Group's commitment to develop 5 GW of green energy-powered, AI-ready data centre capacity by 2035. Jabil, which reported revenue of USD 29.8 billion in fiscal 2025, said the partnership would expand its role in the global AI data centre ecosystem.