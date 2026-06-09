ETV Bharat / technology

Action On Social Media Posts Restricted To Deep Fake Content Only: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Government's takedown action on social media posts is restricted to only deep fake content with no clampdown on genuine content creation, Union minister for electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, debunking allegations of censorship.

Recently, there have been several claims on removal of online videos of YouTube based channels. Online movement entity Cockroach Janata Party leader Abhijeet Dipke has also claimed that his video supporting a victim of wrong assessment by CBSE was removed on government request.

The minister debunked claims that genuine protest videos are being removed from social media platforms.

"Absolutely not. Wherever these fake videos are, it is a duty, it is a responsibility for us, for the government to make sure that if any deep fake video is propagating false, actually false news, then it has to be removed," Vaishnaw told PTI.

He said the society is built on trust between institutions and asserted that trust has to be strengthened.