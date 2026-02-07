ETV Bharat / technology

A New Technological Revolution in Andhra Pradesh - Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (second from left) along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh (thrid from left) and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh (extreme left) at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amaravati Quantum Valley on Saturday ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

The state government plans to complete the Quantum Valley building by August and install the quantum computer by December. The facility aims to stand on par with global quantum centres such as Boston, Singapore, and Shanghai.

With a vision to place Amaravati alongside the world's most advanced quantum hubs, CM Chandrababu Naidu has conceptualised this ambitious project. The Quantum Valley is expected to attract world-class research institutions, global technology investments, expansion of the startup ecosystem, large-scale skill training for youth, and significant employment opportunities.

Global technology giants IBM, TCS, and L&T are playing a key role in bringing India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer to Amaravati. The Quantum Valley will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and skill development in critical sectors such as quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, defence, healthcare, and finance.

Chief Minister (CM) N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone at Uddandarayunipalem village in Tulluru mandal. The state government has allocated 50 acres of land for the project. Union Minister Pemmmasani Chandrasekhar, State Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, and others participated in the event.

Speaking at the public meeting after the foundation ceremony, CM Naidu said that the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre will be a game-changer for the entire country. "The future of the state depends on students. My hopes are entirely on them. Whether it is writing history or rewriting it, youth alone can do it. Our youth are moving forward at quantum speed in the technology sector. Today, we have laid the foundation for the quantum project. In the future, production and supply will happen from here itself."

He said, "HITEC City became a game-changer for Hyderabad. But this Quantum Computing Centre will be a game-changer for the country. This is where opportunities to deliver path-breaking innovations to the world will emerge. We have planned all this keeping in mind the needs of the next 40 years.”

The CM added that the country has the right Prime Minister at the right time and that he had requested the National Quantum Mission to begin its activities from Andhra Pradesh. He said discussions were held with TCS, IBM, and L&T, and the companies were asked to complete agreements within a couple of months.

"I have asked for the first quantum computer to arrive by the end of this year. On April 14, we will establish two more quantum centres here. By 2030, the country will need 2.5 lakh quantum professionals. Of every 100 IT professionals in India, 35 are Telugus." Naidu stated that "Quantum Computing and Green Hydrogen Valleys will be game-changers for Andhra Pradesh. This day of laying the foundation stone for the Quantum Valley will remain etched in history. Amaravati will always remember Jitendra Singh. IT Minister Lokesh is efficiently handling the IT department. On the 16th of this month, Bill Gates will visit Amaravati".

Quantum Computing to Bring Transformational Changes in Communication as Well

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Central Government is fully supporting the National Quantum Mission. Speaking after the foundation ceremony, he said. "This foundation stone will become the cornerstone of the country's Quantum Mission. Andhra Pradesh is rapidly adopting advanced technologies. We quickly approved the Deep Sea Mission as well. Since 2024, the term ‘quantum technology’ is being heard everywhere.

Quantum computing will bring revolutionary changes in the medical sector. The Quantum Mission will be crucial across all fields. That is why we have allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the National Quantum Mission. At the time of innovation, everything appears small. Only later does the true value of those innovations become clear. Quantum computing will also bring major changes in the field of communications,” the Union Minister said.