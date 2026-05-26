ETV Bharat / technology

Reverse Osmosis A Step Ahead For Future: Mechanic's Son Develops Water Purifier Capable Of Making Sea Water 'Potable'

He discussed the idea with his mentor, Dr Avinash Raviraj, and then thoroughly studied various water filter systems available in the market to develop this purifier as a part of his academic project.

The purifier developed by him has its roots in Amit’s childhood struggles. Amit explained, "In many areas of Rajasthan, water comes from depths of up to 600 feet. This water has a very high total dissolved solids (TDS) meaning it contains high levels of impurities like heavy metals and salt. Drinking such water directly can be extremely dangerous for health. This personal experience inspired me to develop a water purifier that could make not only tap water but also groundwater and seawater drinkable."

Amit Kumar, who hails from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is currently studying at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) in Jabalpur. A final-year engineering student, this son of a mechanic has excelled in academics despite limited resources.

Jabalpur: A student at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh claims to have developed a futuristic reverse osmosis (RO) based water purifier that can purify the most impure and even sea water. The new device has advanced sensors and technologies.

According to Dr. Avinash, "Most water filters available in the market only purify drinking water. The challenge was to create a system that could also purify raw water coming directly from a water source or groundwater. Recognizing this challenge, Amit and his team developed a smart water purifier, for which a patent has also been filed."

Amit has installed three types of sensors in this purifier which identify different impurities in the water and activate the filter accordingly. He has developed a special filter that can balance the concentration of hydrogen ions (pH) of water bringing it between 6 and 8.

A turbidity sensor is installed in the device to detect the presence of metals along with organic and inorganic solids in the water. This sensor uses light beams to detect the level of turbidity in the water. Amit's purifier also features a special ceramic-based system that can remove impurities like salt from water making the machine capable of purifying even seawater.

The key feature of the smart purifier is that it first tests the water and then activates only the filters that are needed. If the water is cleaned in the first stage, the remaining filters are not activated. This saves the machine's energy and extends the life of expensive sensors and filters.

Dr. Avinash added, "This purifier could prove extremely useful in remote villages, coastal areas, hotels and resorts where clean drinking water is a problem. Currently, this model has been developed at a cost of approximately Rs 30,000, but the cost can be increased or decreased depending on its capacity. It can also be developed on a larger scale."

He expressed hope that a patent for this purifier would be granted soon.