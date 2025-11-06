ETV Bharat / technology

A Century Of Windscreen Wiper Innovation: From Manual Levers To Smart Sensors

Hyderabad: From sudden downpours to swirling dust and falling snow, drivers face countless obstacles on the road. In this context, one such indispensable invention is the windscreen (or windshield) wiper. It’s such a familiar feature on every vehicle that its importance is often overlooked, but it is a legal requirement across most of the world, essential for visibility and safety.

A typical wiper consists of a metal arm that pivots at one end and holds a long rubber blade at the other. It is powered primarily by an electric motor, though some heavy-duty or older vehicles use pneumatic systems. The arm sweeps rhythmically across the glass, clearing water and grime. Modern vehicles, especially those built after 1969, offer variable speeds and intermittent modes. Most passenger cars use two synchronised radial arms, while larger vehicles like buses, trains, and aircraft often use pantograph-style wipers for wider coverage.

To boost cleaning efficiency, many vehicles feature windscreen washer systems that spray water or antifreeze washer fluid through strategically placed nozzles. These systems help loosen dirt, dust, and ice before the wipers move. In colder regions, heated defroster systems—using warm air vents or embedded heating wires in the glass or blades—prevent ice accumulation and improve cold-weather performance. Some vehicles even have miniature wipers on headlights, ensuring optimal illumination during rain or snow.

Windscreen are an essential part of not only cars but also boats and aircraft (Getty Images)

From cars and trucks to trains, boats, and aircraft, the humble wiper remains an ingenious mechanism that guarantees clear vision and control, making it a quiet hero of safe travel.

A brief history of the windscreen wiper

The story of the windscreen wiper began in 1903, when Mary Anderson patented (US Patent No. 743,801) the first hand-operated lever system to clear rain and snow from car windows. In 1917, Charlotte Bridgwood advanced the idea by creating the first electrically powered wiper (US Patent No. 1,196,841), improving convenience and reliability.

By the 1920s and 1930s, wipers had become standard equipment on automobiles, often powered by engine-driven vacuum systems. These were eventually replaced in the 1950s and 1960s by electric motor-driven wipers, which provided consistent and dependable performance.

The 1960s also brought one of the most influential innovations—the intermittent wiper, developed by Robert Kearns, allowing drivers to adjust wiping speed based on rainfall intensity. Later, aerodynamic blades, multi-speed motors, and integrated washer systems further enhanced efficiency.

Windscreen wipers have undergone a significant change over the century (Getty Images)

In the decades that followed, rain-sensing wipers emerged, using optical or infrared sensors to adjust speed based on moisture detected on the glass automatically. In cold climates, heated blades and defrosting systems became standard to prevent snow or ice buildup.

Today, wiper technology continues to evolve with frameless, beam-type blades, silicone coatings, and smart sensors, delivering clearer visibility, less noise, and longer durability. The following table gives a concise view of the history of the windscreen wiper: