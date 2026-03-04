ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Develop Nanofibre Membranes That Remove 99% Toxic Dye Contamiation From Textile Waste

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough for environmental protection, scientists at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have developed advanced “nano fibre membranes” capable of effectively removing toxic dye waste from textile industry effluents. The innovation offers a promising, low-cost solution to one of the most persistent pollution challenges faced by India’s textile hubs.

Textile dyes such as crystal violet and related compounds are widely used for colouring fabrics. However, when discharged untreated into water bodies, they seep into groundwater and pose serious threats to aquatic life and human health. Many of these dyes are known carcinogens. Existing methods for removing them are not only expensive but also inefficient at eliminating the pollutants.

Addressing this concern, a research team led by IICT Chief Scientist Sundergopal Sridhar developed a specialised filtration membrane using electrospinning technology. The membrane is embedded with advanced nano-materials such as ZIF-67 and graphene oxide, which enhance its ability to trap and remove dye molecules from polluted water.