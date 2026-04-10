ETV Bharat / technology

5G–Aviation Interference Risk And What It Means For Flight Safety

Aviation authorities in India have mandated that commercial airlines upgrade aircraft systems to address potential interference from 5G signals by December 2027. As a result of the mandate, commercial airlines will be required to modify or retrofit radio altimeters, which are critical components of the aircraft cockpit used to determine the relative altitude of the aircraft from the ground, so that they continue to operate properly in conjunction with the establishment of 5G networks in the C-band frequency.



These instruments are critical for enabling pilots to safely land an aircraft in low-visibility situations (such as heavy rain or fog), when they cannot see visually to determine the height of their aircraft from the ground.



What is radio altimeter?



Experts indicate that all aircraft use a radio altimeter to determine the distance of an aircraft from the ground, especially during the last phase of landing. Additionally, radio altimeters are critical in the safe operation of an aircraft in low-visibility conditions since they provide the pilot with altitude information without looking out of the cockpit window (using visual reference).



However, some older altimeters may pick up signals from nearby 5G mobile towers, which could confuse the system. Because of this risk, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to upgrade these systems while also coordinating with telecom authorities to ensure that 5G towers near airports do not interfere with aircraft safety.



How interference can occur



According to Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) President Captain CS Randhawa, the risk arises because of the proximity of frequencies used by aviation and telecom networks.



“5G signals in the C-Band (3.7–3.98 GHz) can interfere with radio altimeters (4.2–4.4 GHz) by overloading their receivers with high-power, adjacent-frequency emissions. This interference can create false, inaccurate, or missing altitude data during critical low-visibility landings, as the altimeter struggles to distinguish between ground signals and 5G interference,” Randhawa told ETV Bharat.



He explained that although the frequency bands are technically different, they are close enough to create a possibility of “spectral leakage.” In such situations, signals from the telecom band may bleed into the altimeter’s operating range.



“While they are distinct bands, the 5G C-band is close to the 4.2–4.4 GHz range used by radar altimeters, creating a potential for ‘spectral leakage’ where 5G emissions bleed into the altimeter's operating range,” he said. Randhawa also pointed out that high-power signals from telecom towers could overwhelm the aircraft system.



“5G base stations near airports can transmit high-powered signals that overwhelm the low-power receiver in the aircraft's altimeter, which is designed to pick up weak signals from the ground,” he said. The resulting interference could mask the altimeter’s signal at a critical moment.



“The interference can create noise that masks the radar altimeter’s return signal, leading to significant errors, specifically in the last 100 meters of altitude, which is critical for Auto-land functions,” Randhawa added.



Landing Safety Risks



If the altitude is not measured correctly, there can be serious implications for any aircraft. Radio altimeters provide aircraft with essential altitude data for several automated systems onboard including; landing systems; terrain awareness; autopilot systems; and speed brake deployment.



If incorrect altitude information is fed into any or all of these systems, it can cause multiple issues with navigation or control systems used to control the flight of the aircraft.



As noted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), any inaccurate or misleading altitude data will have an effect on a number of other automated systems that utilise precise altitude measurements. Global aviation safety assessments have also warned that interference could potentially affect a wide range of civil aircraft if proper mitigation measures are not implemented.



Regulators worldwide have therefore taken precautionary steps. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States, for instance, issued airworthiness directives requiring operators to confirm that their altimeters are properly shielded or to impose restrictions on certain landings where 5G signals are present.



Upgrades preferred over telecom rollback



While the issue has raised concerns about possible restrictions on telecom infrastructure near airports, aviation experts say rolling back network technology is not the long-term solution.



Aviation expert Ajay Jasra said limiting networks to older technologies like 4G or 2G around airports would only serve as a temporary fix. “Downgrading to 4G/2G near airports is a stopgap, not a solution. The global approach is to upgrade aircraft systems, not roll back telecom progress,” Jasra said.



He noted that while residents living near airports might experience minor network adjustments, the overall impact on consumers would likely be limited. “Residents near airports may experience slightly weaker or delayed 5G rollout, but voice services and basic data remain largely unaffected,” he said.



The aviation expert emphasised that the concern is less about frequent disruptions and more about the consequences during a critical phase of flight. “The risk is not frequent, but when it occurs, it affects the most critical phase of flight that is landing,” Jasra added. Globally, regulators have begun converging on the same strategy, modifying aircraft systems rather than slowing down telecom innovation.



“Globally, regulators are converging on the same solution: retrofit aircraft rather than slow down 5G. And India’s 2027 deadline reflects both safety caution and the practical time needed for fleet-wide upgrades,” Jasra said.



Operational restrictions in the interim



Until aircraft systems are upgraded, aviation authorities have imposed temporary operational limitations. Aircraft equipped with non-compliant altimeters may face restrictions during certain landing conditions.



Pilots of such aircraft may not be allowed to use automatic landing systems or enhanced vision technologies that depend heavily on precise altitude data. These measures are aimed at preventing any risk during poor-visibility operations. A commercial pilot familiar with the issue told ETV Bharat that aviation authorities are taking a precautionary approach. “While interference with navigation signals is serious, the risk of 5G interference must be mitigated however improvable,” the pilot said.



He explained that aircraft altimeters will eventually be retrofitted under maintenance programmes. “Aircraft altimeters will be retrofitted in compliance with CAMO program,” the pilot added. According to him, people on the ground are unlikely to experience major disruptions because telecom companies can adjust network infrastructure.



“People on ground will not be effected, coverage should be ensured by telecom company using more transmitter and reducing power transmitted,” he said.