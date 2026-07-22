ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Discover Five New Lichen Fungi Species In Western Ghats

Hyderabad: A team of Indian scientists has discovered five new species of lichen-forming fungi from the Allographa genus in the Western Ghats, which is one of the world's most biodiversity-rich regions. The findings from the study could help identify ecologically sensitive areas and support long-term environmental monitoring.

What are these species?

Allographa lichens, known for their elongated fruiting bodies, are highly sensitive to pollution and habitat disturbance, making them valuable indicators of forest health. The genus has over 200 known species worldwide, but until now, molecular data on Indian specimens— particularly from the Western Ghats— remained scarce, with most species identified purely on visual characteristics.

The study was carried out by researchers at the MACS Agharkar Research Institute, Pune, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology. The team was led by scientist Rajeshkumar K. C., alongside doctoral researcher Ansil P. A. and Technical Officer Dr Bharati Sharma. It marks the first comprehensive molecular study of Allographa species from the region.

How the study was conducted?

Researchers gathered specimens through extensive field surveys across tropical forest habitats in the Western Ghats. They combined morphological and chemical analysis with DNA sequencing across three genetic markers—mtSSU, nrLSU and RPB2—to map species boundaries and evolutionary relationships more accurately than visual identification alone allows.