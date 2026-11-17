ETV Bharat / technology

40 Spaceplanes On Standby: How China's AI-Designed Fleet Could Begin Journey To Anywhere On Earth In Minutes

Hyderabad: In a new study, Chinese researchers have proposed an orbital constellation comprising a fleet of 40 spaceplanes in circular orbits at 400 km, allowing uncrewed vehicles to begin descending and gliding towards any location on Earth within minutes.

While framed for civilian or emergency use, the concept could have space-based military strike potential, allowing vehicles already stationed in orbit to engage distant targets, with persistent orbital positioning and unpredictable trajectories that challenge traditional missile defence systems.

Notably, the study, based entirely on computer simulations, suggests the fleet could achieve a maximum global revisit interval of just 2.5 minutes (and about one minute for populated regions) to begin the journey, not the time required for the spacecraft to reach its destination.

The research, conducted by Du Chongrui and his team at Northwestern Polytechnical University’s school of astronautics in Xian, an institution under US sanctions, was published in the Chinese journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica.

The study was published just days after the American intelligence report offered a rare look at China’s reusable spacecraft programme. The photograph appeared in the DIA's 'Challenges to Security in Space' report, showing a delta-wing spacecraft with an open cargo bay and equipment mounted at its rear—believed to be part of China's secret Shenlong programme. However, neither the DIA nor Beijing confirmed the spacecraft was Shenlong.