31 Alien-Like Marine Species Discovered Off Brazil's Coast, Including Ghostly Squid
A two-week deep-sea expedition off Brazil has uncovered 31 previously unknown marine species, including a transparent glass squid and bioluminescent worms.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists have discovered 31 previously unknown marine species during a deep-sea expedition off the coast of Brazil, revealing an extraordinary collection of alien-like creatures living hundreds of metres beneath the ocean's surface. The discoveries include a transparent juvenile glass squid, a fast-moving gossamer worm, unusual comb jellies, mysterious siphonophores, and several strange fish species, This discovery highlights just how little humankind knows about Earth's largest ecosystem.
What is this expedition all about?
The international research team spent two weeks in June exploring the South Atlantic aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel, Falkor (too). Their mission focused on the ocean's midwater zone, a region located roughly 180 to 1,000 metres below the surface. Despite covering an enormous portion of the planet, this ecosystem remains one of the least explored, due to extreme pressure, darkness, and the technical challenges involved in studying it.
Researchers say the expedition demonstrates just how much marine biodiversity remains undiscovered.
How the new species were found?
Instead of relying solely on collected specimens, scientists used advanced technology to study the animals within their natural habitat. The remotely operated vehicle SuBastian captured high-resolution images and video deep underwater, while the team also deployed laser-based imaging systems, virtual-reality visualisation tools, advanced microscopes, and specialised cameras capable of recording delicate organisms from multiple angles without causing them harm.
These tools allowed scientists to build detailed three-dimensional models of transparent animals while observing their behaviour in real time.
Ghostly Squid, Glowing Worms, and Mysterious Jelly-Like Creatures
The most interesting discovery in the deep sea expedition was a new species of gossamer worm from the genus Tomopteris. These transparent marine worms spend their entire lives drifting through the water column and are known for producing an unusual yellow bioluminescence.
Researchers also documented a juvenile glass squid, whose near-transparent body renders it almost invisible in the deep ocean.
Another highlight was an undescribed siphonophore, a colonial marine animal related to the venomous Portuguese man o' war. Scientists believe it could represent not just a new species, but potentially an entirely new genus or even family.
The expedition also identified new lobed comb jellies, unusual larval fish, and several microscopic organisms never previously described.
Why these discoveries matter?
Scientists say studying deep-sea species helps researchers understand how life adapts to extreme environments marked by crushing pressure, near-freezing temperatures, and total darkness. Many of these organisms possess unique biological features that could advance scientific understanding of evolution, biomechanics, and even future medical or engineering technologies.
Researchers believe the expedition offers only a small glimpse into the vast biodiversity hidden beneath the ocean's surface, with countless more species likely awaiting discovery in the world's unexplored deep seas.