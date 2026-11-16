ETV Bharat / technology

3 Indian-Born Tech Leaders Among Frontrunners For Nvidia's Top Job After Huang Exit

New Delhi: Three Indian-origin technology leaders have emerged among the names being discussed as potential successors to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang after the chipmaker's co-founder stepped down with immediate effect, according to multiple media reports. The executives being considered in industry discussions include Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

All three are prominent figures in the global technology industry and are seen as experienced leaders capable of steering one of the world's most influential semiconductor companies through its next phase of growth. Nvidia announced Huang's resignation on Thursday, bringing to a close a tenure of more than three decades at the helm of the company he co-founded. His departure comes amid increasing scrutiny over reports of multiple extramarital affairs.

Following Huang's exit, Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive officer. The company said its board would evaluate both internal and external candidates before appointing a permanent successor. Thomas Kurian, a Kerala-born technology executive, was in the spotlight recently with the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026 placing him fifth among executives heading some of the world's most valuable companies.

Kurian, who heads Google Cloud, has remained tight-lipped about the speculation surrounding his possible elevation to the top job at Nvidia. In an email exchange with IANS, he declined to offer any comment on the media speculation linking him to the coveted position. The succession debate gathered momentum after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia would need to look outside the company while searching for a new chief executive.

Huang stepped down last week, triggering a major leadership crisis at the artificial intelligence chipmaker. The company's board has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while beginning the search for a permanent successor. Kurian's name being discussed in this context is significant given his standing in the global technology industry. As head of Google Cloud, he has overseen the expansion of the business into one of the major players in cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.