2027 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled Globally Showcasing Updated Design, Reduced Weight, New TFT Display, And More
KTM has unveiled the 2027 model of the 790 Duke in the international market. The bike comes with updated styling, ergonomics, and enhanced mechanical components.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: KTM has introduced the 2027 iteration of the 790 Duke for the global market, bringing a comprehensive set of updates. While the revised model retains the Euro 5+ compliant 799cc LC8c engine, it features extensive changes to the bike's ergonomics, chassis, suspension, braking package, and styling.
2027 KTM 790 Duke: Design and styling
The major change seen in the 2027 KTM 790 Duke is its ergonomics. It features a new handlebar with a more open angle, repositioned rider and pillion footpegs, and redesigned seat to create a more natural riding position.
The updated motorcycle receives a new subframe, a revised triple clamp, and a reshaped fuel tank, which are claimed to enhance the front-wheel feedback of the naked sports bike. Despite looking larger and more muscular in appearance, KTM notes that the new 790 Duke is actually 2 kg lighter than its predecessor.
The new naked sports bike adopts KTM's latest Duke styling, including a revamped LED headlight, slimmer bodywork, a larger front cowl, and a reshaped fuel tank, making its design similar to the larger 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke R models.
2027 KTM 790 Duke: Features
The updated version comes with a new 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The electronics suite includes four ride modes (Rain, Sport, Street, and Track), a cornering-sensitive dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), wheelie control, launch control, and switchable traction control.
2027 KTM 790 Duke: Engine and performance
The 2027 KTM 790 Duke is powered by the same Euro 5+ compliant, 799cc, LC8c, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which produces a power output of 103.5 bhp and 87 Nm of peak torque as standard. A 93.7 bhp A2 license-compatible version of the 799cc engine is also available in select markets.
The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-assist clutch. It also features a completely redesigned exhaust system and muffler. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in premium Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. It features 300mm twin disc brakes at the front and a 240mm single disc brake at the rear. Suspension of the bike is handled by WP Apex units at the front and rear.
End of Demo Mode
KTM has confirmed that it will remove Demo Mode from future models, as the feature hasn't received a great response from customers. Demo Mode is a feature that offers riders temporary access to optional electronic functions before purchasing them permanently. This was criticised by buyers, leading KTM to discontinue for its future models.
2027 KTM 790 Duke: Accessories
KTM noted that riders can personalise their new 790 Duke with the full range of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear.
2027 KTM 790 Duke: Availability
The 2027 KTM 790 Duke will be available for sale at authorised KTM dealerships from the end of July in the international markets, with prices varying by region. Notably, KTM has yet to confirm the launch of the updated 790 Duke in India.