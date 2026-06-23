ETV Bharat / technology

2027 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled Globally Showcasing Updated Design, Reduced Weight, New TFT Display, And More

Hyderabad: KTM has introduced the 2027 iteration of the 790 Duke for the global market, bringing a comprehensive set of updates. While the revised model retains the Euro 5+ compliant 799cc LC8c engine, it features extensive changes to the bike's ergonomics, chassis, suspension, braking package, and styling.

2027 KTM 790 Duke: Design and styling

The major change seen in the 2027 KTM 790 Duke is its ergonomics. It features a new handlebar with a more open angle, repositioned rider and pillion footpegs, and redesigned seat to create a more natural riding position.

The updated motorcycle receives a new subframe, a revised triple clamp, and a reshaped fuel tank, which are claimed to enhance the front-wheel feedback of the naked sports bike. Despite looking larger and more muscular in appearance, KTM notes that the new 790 Duke is actually 2 kg lighter than its predecessor.

The new naked sports bike adopts KTM's latest Duke styling, including a revamped LED headlight, slimmer bodywork, a larger front cowl, and a reshaped fuel tank, making its design similar to the larger 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke R models.

2027 KTM 790 Duke in Pitch Black. (Image Credit: KTM)

2027 KTM 790 Duke: Features