Kawasaki Launches 2027 Versys 1100 In India At Rs 13.89 Lakh
Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Versys 1100 in India. The sport-touring motorcycle comes with a more powerful four-cylinder engine and advanced electronics.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kawasaki has expanded its motorcycle lineup by launching the 2027 Versys 1100 in India. The updated sport-touring motorcycle is priced at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and offered in a single Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Diablo Black shade. As part of the update, the Versys 1100 now comes with a larger four-cylinder engine, long-travel suspension, an upright riding position, and a wide range of electronic rider aids.
Powerful 1,099cc four-cylinder engine
The 2027 Versys 1100 is powered by a 1,099cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. It produces 135PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 112Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm, with power sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox.
This larger engine is designed to deliver stronger performance, particularly in the mid-range, while keeping the smooth and refined fuel delivery that Kawasaki's inline-four engines are known for. This makes the bike well suited to both long highway trips and quick, engaging rides on twisty roads.
Long-distance comfort
The 2027 Versys 1100 is designed more for road touring than off-road riding. It comes with long-travel suspension, offering 150mm of travel at the front and 152mm at the rear, along with 17-inch wheels on both ends. To keep riders comfortable on long journeys, the bike features an upright seating position, a well-padded seat, and an adjustable windscreen. Riders can adjust directly from their seat, allowing them to customise wind protection depending on the riding conditions.
Advanced electronic features
Kawasaki has equipped the new Versys 1100 with a comprehensive set of electronic aids. These include three-mode traction control, multiple selectable power modes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), electronic cruise control, and a cornering management system.
The bike also uses an electronic throttle and an IMU-based system that helps manage engine power and braking while cornering, improving safety and control. An assist and slipper clutch reduces effort at the clutch lever and helps prevent rear-wheel hop during hard downshifts, making the ride smoother overall.
Practical touring features
For long-distance riders, the Versys 1100 comes with a 21-litre fuel tank, ideal for covering long stretches of highway without frequent fuel stops. The cruise control feature is particularly useful during extended expressway journeys, while a USB Type-C port on the handlebar allows riders to charge their device conveniently on the go.
The motorcycle also supports Kawasaki's pannier and top-box accessories, making it easy for riders to set it up for extended tours. It comes equipped with full LED lighting throughout, including the headlamp, taillamp and indicators.
Weight and dimensions
As a large touring motorcycle, the Versys 1100 has a kerb weight of 257kg. It has a seat height of 820mm and ground clearance of 150mm, with a wheelbase measuring 1,520mm.