ETV Bharat / technology

Kawasaki Launches 2027 Versys 1100 In India At Rs 13.89 Lakh

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has expanded its motorcycle lineup by launching the 2027 Versys 1100 in India. The updated sport-touring motorcycle is priced at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and offered in a single Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Diablo Black shade. As part of the update, the Versys 1100 now comes with a larger four-cylinder engine, long-travel suspension, an upright riding position, and a wide range of electronic rider aids.

Powerful 1,099cc four-cylinder engine

The 2027 Versys 1100 is powered by a 1,099cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. It produces 135PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 112Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm, with power sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox.

This larger engine is designed to deliver stronger performance, particularly in the mid-range, while keeping the smooth and refined fuel delivery that Kawasaki's inline-four engines are known for. This makes the bike well suited to both long highway trips and quick, engaging rides on twisty roads.

Long-distance comfort

The 2027 Versys 1100 is designed more for road touring than off-road riding. It comes with long-travel suspension, offering 150mm of travel at the front and 152mm at the rear, along with 17-inch wheels on both ends. To keep riders comfortable on long journeys, the bike features an upright seating position, a well-padded seat, and an adjustable windscreen. Riders can adjust directly from their seat, allowing them to customise wind protection depending on the riding conditions.