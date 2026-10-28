ETV Bharat / technology

2027 Kawasaki KLE650 Launched Globally, Will It Come To India?

2027 Kawasaki KLE650 comes in two variants: standard and SE. ( Image Credit: Kawasaki )

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has officially launched the new 2027 KLE650 adventure motorcycle for global markets, with the United Kingdom (UK) being the first to receive it. The bike sits above the KLE500 in Kawasaki's adventure lineup and will go on sale from April 2027.

The new KLE650 will be available in two versions: a standard model and a higher-spec SE variant. Both are aimed at riders who want a capable and comfortable adventure bike for both on-road and light off-road use.

In the UK, the standard Kawasaki KLE650 is priced at £7,499, while the SE variant carries a price tag of £8,899. Both models go on sale in April 2027.

For suspension, the bike features a 43mm upside-down fork at the front and a Uni-Trak monoshock at the rear. (Image Credit: Kawasaki)

Engine and performance

The 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 is powered by an updated 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, a proven unit that Kawasaki has used across several of its models over the years. For 2027, the engine has been improved with an electronic throttle valve and a freshly tuned intake and exhaust system.

Kawasaki has not yet released official power figures for Europeans markets. However, according to the Kawasaki USA website, the engine produces 69.04bhp at 8,600rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7,500rpm.

It is powered by an updated 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. (Image Credit: Kawasaki)

Chassis and suspension