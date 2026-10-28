2027 Kawasaki KLE650 Launched Globally, Will It Come To India?
Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2027 KLE650 adventure motorcycle for global markets, available in two variants, with sales beginning in April 2027.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kawasaki has officially launched the new 2027 KLE650 adventure motorcycle for global markets, with the United Kingdom (UK) being the first to receive it. The bike sits above the KLE500 in Kawasaki's adventure lineup and will go on sale from April 2027.
Pricing, variants, and availability
The new KLE650 will be available in two versions: a standard model and a higher-spec SE variant. Both are aimed at riders who want a capable and comfortable adventure bike for both on-road and light off-road use.
In the UK, the standard Kawasaki KLE650 is priced at £7,499, while the SE variant carries a price tag of £8,899. Both models go on sale in April 2027.
Engine and performance
The 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 is powered by an updated 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, a proven unit that Kawasaki has used across several of its models over the years. For 2027, the engine has been improved with an electronic throttle valve and a freshly tuned intake and exhaust system.
Kawasaki has not yet released official power figures for Europeans markets. However, according to the Kawasaki USA website, the engine produces 69.04bhp at 8,600rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7,500rpm.
Chassis and suspension
The engine sits inside a trellis frame inspired by the smaller KLE500. Up front, the bike gets a 43mm upside-down fork with 210mm of travel, while the rear uses a Uni-Trak monoshock with adjustable preload and 195mm of travel, giving the KLE650 solid capability on varied terrain.
Braking is handled by twin 300mm disc brakes at the front and a single 230mm disc at the rear. The bike rides on aluminium-spoke wheels, 21-inches at the front and 17-inches at the rear, wrapped in Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. The SE variant gets tubeless tyres as standard.
Design and features
The KLE650 has a bold, muscular look, with larger body panels that make it appear noticeably more substantial than the KLE500. Both variants come with KTRC traction control and electronic cruise control as standard, along with handguards, an aluminium bash plate, and a large windscreen.
The SE variant steps things up further with a bi-directional quickshifter, a TFT display, and a USB-C charging port, which are useful additions for touring riders.
Will the 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 come to India?
As for India, Kawasaki has made no announcement regarding the KLE650's launch in the country. However, the company has previously confirmed that it is working on bringing the smaller KLE500 to India.