2026 Zelio Gracy Electric Scooter Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Zelio Gracy comes in Snow Pearl White, Bright Black, Asian Black, Yellow, Noble Metal Grey, Fluorescent Green, and Hibiscus Purple colours.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian electric two-wheeler maker Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 iteration of the Gracy electric scooter. It was unveiled at the RideAsia EV Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The 2026 Zelio Gracy is aimed at urban youth, especially college students and young women seeking an affordable and reliable daily commuter.
2026 Zelio Gracy: Price, colours, offers, warranty, rivals
The 2026 Zelio Gracy is available in four battery options, which include two lead-acid variants and two lithium-ion alternatives, offered in 60V/32AH and 72V/32AH configurations. It starts from Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 76,999 (ex-showroom) depending on the battery variant.
The 2026 Zelio Gracy is available in seven colours, which include Snow Pearl White, Bright Black, Asian Black, Yellow, Noble Metal Grey, Fluorescent Green, and Hibiscus Purple. As part of the launch offer, the Indian electric two-wheeler is providing a complimentary safety helmet to the first 500 customers. Apart from this, Zelio offers a two-year warranty on the scooter, which covers the electric motor, controller, and frame.
2026 Zelio Gracy: Performance, battery, and specifications
The lead-acid variants of the new Gracy require 8 to 10 hours to fully charge, while the lithium-ion models take 4 to 5 hours. It is powered by a 60/72V BLDC motor, paired with front disc and rear drum brakes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and spring-loaded units at the rear, with 12-inch tyres fitted on both ends.
The 2026 Zelio Gracy has a top speed of 25 kmph and a claimed range of 60 to 120 km on a single charge, depending on the battery configuration.
2026 Zelio Gracy: Features and practicality
One of the main highlights of the new Gracy electric scooter is its 50-litre boot space, which the company claims is among the largest available in the low-speed electric scooter segment. The electric scooter also comes equipped with central locking and an anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition, a USB charging port, an LED headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster. A footrest adds further practicality for everyday use.