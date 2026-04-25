ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Zelio Gracy Electric Scooter Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Indian electric two-wheeler maker Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 iteration of the Gracy electric scooter. It was unveiled at the RideAsia EV Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The 2026 Zelio Gracy is aimed at urban youth, especially college students and young women seeking an affordable and reliable daily commuter.

2026 Zelio Gracy: Price, colours, offers, warranty, rivals

The 2026 Zelio Gracy is available in four battery options, which include two lead-acid variants and two lithium-ion alternatives, offered in 60V/32AH and 72V/32AH configurations. It starts from Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 76,999 (ex-showroom) depending on the battery variant.

The 2026 Zelio Gracy is available in seven colours, which include Snow Pearl White, Bright Black, Asian Black, Yellow, Noble Metal Grey, Fluorescent Green, and Hibiscus Purple. As part of the launch offer, the Indian electric two-wheeler is providing a complimentary safety helmet to the first 500 customers. Apart from this, Zelio offers a two-year warranty on the scooter, which covers the electric motor, controller, and frame.

2026 Zelio Gracy: Performance, battery, and specifications