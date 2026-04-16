ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid With A Redesigned Rear Section Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Yamaha has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular scooter, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, in India. The updates on the scooter remain cosmetic, with significant changes occurring at the rear portion. Apart from this, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid remains similar to the outgoing model. It is worth noting that in August last year, the Japanese bike manufacturer offered new smart features and vibrant colour options.

2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Price, variants

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes in three variants: Fascino Drum, Fascino Disc, and Fascino S. The Fascino Drum model is priced at Rs 78,900 (ex-showroom, Telangana), which is available in Metallic Black, Vivid Red, and Metallic White colours. The Fascino Disc variant costs Rs 88,200 (ex-showroom, Telangana), which comes in Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic, and Dark Matte Blue shades. The Fascino S model is priced at Rs 95,400 (ex-showroom, Telangana), which is offered in Matte Black - Spl and Matte Grey - Spl.

In India, the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will rival other 125cc category scooters such as the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and TVS NTorq 125.

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) Colours Fascino Drum Rs 78,900 Metallic Black | Vivid Red | Metallic White Fascino Disc Rs 88,200 Metallic Light Green | Cool Blue Metallic | Dark Matte Blue Fascino S Rs 95,400 Matte Black - Spl | Matte Grey - Spl

2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: What’s new?