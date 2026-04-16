2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid With A Redesigned Rear Section Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes in Drum, Disc, and S trims and eight colours, depending upon their variants.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular scooter, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, in India. The updates on the scooter remain cosmetic, with significant changes occurring at the rear portion. Apart from this, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid remains similar to the outgoing model. It is worth noting that in August last year, the Japanese bike manufacturer offered new smart features and vibrant colour options.
2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Price, variants
The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes in three variants: Fascino Drum, Fascino Disc, and Fascino S. The Fascino Drum model is priced at Rs 78,900 (ex-showroom, Telangana), which is available in Metallic Black, Vivid Red, and Metallic White colours. The Fascino Disc variant costs Rs 88,200 (ex-showroom, Telangana), which comes in Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic, and Dark Matte Blue shades. The Fascino S model is priced at Rs 95,400 (ex-showroom, Telangana), which is offered in Matte Black - Spl and Matte Grey - Spl.
In India, the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will rival other 125cc category scooters such as the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and TVS NTorq 125.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Telangana)
|Colours
|Fascino Drum
|Rs 78,900
|Metallic Black | Vivid Red | Metallic White
|Fascino Disc
|Rs 88,200
|Metallic Light Green | Cool Blue Metallic | Dark Matte Blue
|Fascino S
|Rs 95,400
|Matte Black - Spl | Matte Grey - Spl
2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: What’s new?
The main highlight of the 2026 Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is its redesigned rear section. It now features a new tail lamp setup with a V-shaped signature, along with revised turn indicators, which are now a separate unit, compared to its pre-updated version, which integrated both tail lamp and indicators as a single unit.
Along with this, Yamaha has also reduced its overall length. The retro-neo-designed scooter now measures 1,780mm in length, which is 140mm shorter than its predecessor, which was 1,920mm in length. Apart from this, the 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid retains the overall design.
2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Features
The new Fascino retains the existing colour TFT instrument cluster, which includes turn-by-turn navigation. It also retains telescopic front suspension, side-stand engine cut-off, 21-litre under-seat storage, and Yamaha's hybrid setup with Smart Motor Generator (SMG). Silent Start, Stop & Start System, and Answer Back functions are also provided in the scooter. Other features also remain unchanged.
2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Specifications
The 2026 Fascino is powered by the same 125 cc air-cooled engine, which produces a power output of 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. It is paired with a CVT gearbox. The SMG system continues to provide mild electric assist during initial acceleration.