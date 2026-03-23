ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Xiaomi SU7 Revealed With 900 km Range and Major Tech Upgrade

Hyderabad: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the 2026 iteration of its popular four-door, four-seater electric sedan, SU7. The electric vehicle (EV) comes with a substantial technology overhaul, structural improvements, and a more premium cabin experience. Xiaomi claims that the new SU7 has a claimed driving range of over 900 km on a single charge.

2026 Xiaomi SU7: Design and Structural Updates

The exterior changes on the 2026 SU7 are subtle. The front air intakes have been slightly revised with a 4D millimetre-wave radar integrated into the front grille. The brake cooling ducts have been widened. It comes with new wheel designs and additional colour options, which are carried over from the SU7 Ultra and YU7 SUVs.

Xiaomi SU7 in Capri Blue (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

In terms of structure, Xiaomi mentions that up to 90 per cent of the new SU7's bodyshell is now constructed from ultra-high-strength steel and aluminium alloy, which enhances the vehicle’s rigidity and crash protection. The electric sedan also gains a hidden integrated roll cage. Moreover, the 2026 Xiaomi SU7 comes in line with recent Chinese regulatory requirements, meaning that the door handles now incorporate a mechanical cable mechanism.

2026 Xiaomi SU7: Interior and Comfort

Xiaomi has focused on raising the standard of comfort and features inside the latest EV across all trim levels. Heated and ventilated front seats are now fitted as standard, with the driver's seat offering 18-way electric adjustment and a new powered leg rest with 60mm of extension travel.

The front passenger gains a new zero-gravity seat capable of reclining to 123 degrees, with an optional massage function. Rear seat cushioning has also been improved, and the backrests can now recline up to 121 degrees. The centre floor console has been redesigned and features an upgraded cooled storage compartment.