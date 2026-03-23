2026 Xiaomi SU7 Revealed With 900 km Range and Major Tech Upgrade
Xiaomi has revealed the 2026 SU7 electric sedan with a claimed range exceeding 900km, significant technology upgrades, and a more premium interior across all variants.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the 2026 iteration of its popular four-door, four-seater electric sedan, SU7. The electric vehicle (EV) comes with a substantial technology overhaul, structural improvements, and a more premium cabin experience. Xiaomi claims that the new SU7 has a claimed driving range of over 900 km on a single charge.
2026 Xiaomi SU7: Design and Structural Updates
The exterior changes on the 2026 SU7 are subtle. The front air intakes have been slightly revised with a 4D millimetre-wave radar integrated into the front grille. The brake cooling ducts have been widened. It comes with new wheel designs and additional colour options, which are carried over from the SU7 Ultra and YU7 SUVs.
In terms of structure, Xiaomi mentions that up to 90 per cent of the new SU7's bodyshell is now constructed from ultra-high-strength steel and aluminium alloy, which enhances the vehicle’s rigidity and crash protection. The electric sedan also gains a hidden integrated roll cage. Moreover, the 2026 Xiaomi SU7 comes in line with recent Chinese regulatory requirements, meaning that the door handles now incorporate a mechanical cable mechanism.
2026 Xiaomi SU7: Interior and Comfort
Xiaomi has focused on raising the standard of comfort and features inside the latest EV across all trim levels. Heated and ventilated front seats are now fitted as standard, with the driver's seat offering 18-way electric adjustment and a new powered leg rest with 60mm of extension travel.
The new-generation #XiaomiSU7 is officially launched! The new colors look amazing, and the upgraded driving experience really surprised me. #XiaomiEV pic.twitter.com/aYIwtylIc7— Xu Fei (@XuFei_Xiaomi) March 20, 2026
The front passenger gains a new zero-gravity seat capable of reclining to 123 degrees, with an optional massage function. Rear seat cushioning has also been improved, and the backrests can now recline up to 121 degrees. The centre floor console has been redesigned and features an upgraded cooled storage compartment.
Acoustic laminated glass is standard across all four doors on every variant. The top-specification Max trim additionally receives acoustic glass on the windshield and panoramic roof, along with extra sound deadening for a quieter cabin environment.
2026 Xiaomi SU7: Features
The 2026 Xiaomi SU7 receives an upgraded autonomous driving technology, which features standard-fit LiDAR, 4D millimetre wave radar, 11 cameras, and 12 sensors, supported by NVIDIA’s Drive AGX Thor computing platform for faster response time.
Other features include a motion sickness relief mode —first introduced in the YU7 SUV — and voice-command-based self-parking. The Chinese tech giant claims that the Xiaomi SU7’s computing system also offers parking spot-level navigation in public car parks.
2026 Xiaomi SU7: Price and availability
The prices and availability of the electric sedan are expected to be confirmed ahead of the model’s on-sale date.
2026 Xiaomi SU7: Specifications
The 2026 Xiaomi SU7 equips Xiaomi’s new V6s Plus electric motor, which is capable of producing a power output of 315.14 bhp at 22,000 rpm on the Standard and Pro variants and 386.21 bhp at 22,000 rpm on the Max variant.
The EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.08 seconds and attain a top speed of 265 kmph.
The Pro version of the vehicle has the highest China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) — a standard to measure fuel consumption, emissions, and EV driving range. It ranges at 902 km per full charge, while the Max variant’s CLTC range comes at 835 km, and the standard model has a range of 720 km.
All variants feature a high-voltage silicon carbide battery platform. The Max variant can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 12 minutes.