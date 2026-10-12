2026 TVS Radeon Launched In India With LED Lights And New Colours, Priced From Rs 79,950
TVS Motor has refreshed its 110cc Radeon commuter bike for the festive season with full LED lighting, new colours, and a colour display.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: TVS Motor has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular 110cc commuter motorcycle, the Radeon, in India. It features new colours and full LED lighting, along with a colour LCD instrument cluster. With this update, TVS aims to boost sales of this bike in the festive season.
It is yet to be clear whether TVS will keep selling the older model besides the new one.
2026 TVS Radeon: Price
The new Radeon is priced from Rs 79,950 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the Base variant. The DIGI variant, which comes in Drum and Disc brake versions, is priced at Rs 82,950 (ex-showroom, Telangana) and Rs 85,950 (ex-showroom, Telangana).
The Base Variant is offered in two colours: Black & Blue and Black & Red, while the DIGI variant comes in five colours, including Black & Orange, Red & Black DT, and Black & Red.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Telangana)
|Base
|Rs 79,950
|DIGI (Drum)
|Rs 82,950
|DIGI (DISC)
|Rs 85,950
2026 TVS Radeon: Design
The new Radeon has a fresh LED headlight with signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a new LED taillight and LCD turn indicators. All three variants get these parts: Base, Digi-Drum, and Digi-Disc. The overall design stays the same, but new colours have been added to suit the updated look.
2026 TVS Radeon: Engine
The engine is the same as before. It is a 110cc, air-oil-cooled unit that makes 8hp of power and 8.7Nm of torque. It is paired with a 4-speed gearbox, as on other bikes in this segment.
How does it compare?
The TVS Radeon stands out as a premium bike in the commuter segment. This is because the motorcycle offers features like full LED lighting, USB charging, a colour digital instrument cluster, and an optional disc brake version.
For the same price point, its rivals cost more or offer less. The Honda Livo is priced higher, at Rs 81,521 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the drum and Rs 84,087 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the disc brake version. Bajaj offers better ride quality in the CT 110X starting at Rs 74,694 (ex-showroom, Telangana) and the Platina 110 priced from Rs 75,609 (ex-showroom, Telangana).
Overall, the Radeon gives buyers more features at a competitive price compared to its rivals. This adds an advantage and fits TVS' usual style. For festive buyers looking for a low-cost daily commuter bike, it is an option worth a look.