ETV Bharat / technology

2026 TVS Radeon Launched In India With LED Lights And New Colours, Priced From Rs 79,950

2026 TVS Radeon launched in India ( Image Credit: TVS Motor )

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular 110cc commuter motorcycle, the Radeon, in India. It features new colours and full LED lighting, along with a colour LCD instrument cluster. With this update, TVS aims to boost sales of this bike in the festive season.

It is yet to be clear whether TVS will keep selling the older model besides the new one.

2026 TVS Radeon: Price The new Radeon is priced from Rs 79,950 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the Base variant. The DIGI variant, which comes in Drum and Disc brake versions, is priced at Rs 82,950 (ex-showroom, Telangana) and Rs 85,950 (ex-showroom, Telangana). The Base Variant is offered in two colours: Black & Blue and Black & Red, while the DIGI variant comes in five colours, including Black & Orange, Red & Black DT, and Black & Red. Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) Base Rs 79,950 DIGI (Drum) Rs 82,950 DIGI (DISC) Rs 85,950 2026 TVS Radeon: Design The new Radeon has a fresh LED headlight with signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a new LED taillight and LCD turn indicators. All three variants get these parts: Base, Digi-Drum, and Digi-Disc. The overall design stays the same, but new colours have been added to suit the updated look.