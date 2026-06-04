2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India Starting At Rs 19.72 Lakh With Refreshed Styling And New Features
Toyota has launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, bringing revised styling, new interior trims, copper accents, and TPMS to its popular MPV.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV), Innova Crysta, in India. The updated MPV receives exterior styling revisions, interior upgrades, and new feature additions, while retaining its familiar 2.4-litre diesel powertrain. This update from the Japanese automaker makes the Innova Crysta relevant and competitive in the semi-premium MPV segment, as the vehicle is a popular choice among both passengers and fleet owners in India.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price, colours, ownership offerings
The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta starts from Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GX/GX Fleet variant and goes up to Rs 26.63 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in 7 and 8-seating configurations. The MPV is offered in Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Avant‑Garde Bronze Metallic colours. Bookings for the vehicle can be done either through Toyota India's official website (https://www.toyotabharat.com/#) or by visiting the nearest Toyota dealership.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|7-Seater Configuration
|8-Seater Configuration
|GX / GX Fleet
|Rs 1,972,000
|Rs 1,977,000
|GX+
|Rs 2,115,000
|Rs 2,120,000
|VX
|Rs 2,493,000
|Rs 2,498,000
|ZX
|Rs 2,663,000
|-
Toyota says the new Innova Crysta comes with the company’s ‘comprehensive ownership offerings’, aimed at ensuring lasting value and a dependable experience. Financing options include flexible tenures of up to 7 years, low-EMI plans, and Toyota Smart Finance (Balloon Finance). The company also offers Express Maintenance Service, 24x7 roadside assistance, and a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, extendable up to 5 years/2,20,000 km
For every journey that shaped its legacy, there's a new one waiting ahead. Introducing the new #InnovaCrysta. #DrumTaoXToyota #ToyotaIndia #Awesome pic.twitter.com/9oRE64l0Xp— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) June 4, 2026
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Exterior Design
The 2026 Innova Crysta receives a refreshed front end, with a revised bumper and grille sporting a more prominent chrome treatment. The grille retains its basic shape but now features a thicker brushed-chrome surround and three horizontal chrome bars. Moreover, the grille and lower intakes, which were previously body-coloured, have now been replaced with black appliqués. The chrome trim around the fog lamps has also been updated. The rear bumper similarly receives a redesign, accompanied by revised trim inserts.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Interior and Features
The updated Crysta receives notable enhancements in the interior as well. The cabin has been updated with lighter-coloured faux wood trim inserts, new copper accents, and dual-tone black and hazel brown leatherette upholstery on higher variants. It also features updated detailing across AC controls, switches, and the rear seat back table.
A wireless smartphone charger is offered on the top-spec VX and ZX trims, while the ZX trim additionally gains a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), with its readout positioned at the base of the centre console alongside the Eco and Power drive mode switches.
Seating configurations remain largely unchanged, with all variants below the top-spec ZX offering a choice between bench and captain seats in the second row. Captain seats come as standard on the ZX trim.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Engine and Performance
The 2026 Innova Crysta is powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine, producing a power output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The engine delivers its power to the wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox, with Toyota claiming a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15kmpl.