ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India Starting At Rs 19.72 Lakh With Refreshed Styling And New Features

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV), Innova Crysta, in India. The updated MPV receives exterior styling revisions, interior upgrades, and new feature additions, while retaining its familiar 2.4-litre diesel powertrain. This update from the Japanese automaker makes the Innova Crysta relevant and competitive in the semi-premium MPV segment, as the vehicle is a popular choice among both passengers and fleet owners in India.

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price, colours, ownership offerings

The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta starts from Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GX/GX Fleet variant and goes up to Rs 26.63 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in 7 and 8-seating configurations. The MPV is offered in Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Avant‑Garde Bronze Metallic colours. Bookings for the vehicle can be done either through Toyota India's official website (https://www.toyotabharat.com/#) or by visiting the nearest Toyota dealership.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) 7-Seater Configuration 8-Seater Configuration GX / GX Fleet Rs 1,972,000 Rs 1,977,000 GX+ Rs 2,115,000 Rs 2,120,000 VX Rs 2,493,000 Rs 2,498,000 ZX Rs 2,663,000 -

Toyota says the new Innova Crysta comes with the company’s ‘comprehensive ownership offerings’, aimed at ensuring lasting value and a dependable experience. Financing options include flexible tenures of up to 7 years, low-EMI plans, and Toyota Smart Finance (Balloon Finance). The company also offers Express Maintenance Service, 24x7 roadside assistance, and a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, extendable up to 5 years/2,20,000 km