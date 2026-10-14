ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: Toyota has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular hatchback, Glanza, in India. Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch comes a few months after the release of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the country, on which the Glanza is based. Even so, the Japanese automaker's design changes give the updated hatchback a look of its own.

The updated Glanza comes in five variants, featuring E, S, G, V, and V(O). Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E trim, and go up to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V (O).

It is offered in seven colours: Sportin Red, Cafe White, Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, and Enticing Silver.

Here are the variant-wise starting prices of the new Glanza:

Model Price (ex-showroom) E starts from Rs 6.99 lakh S starts from Rs 7.71 lakh G starts from Rs 8.73 lakh V starts from Rs 9.99 lakh V(O) starts from Rs 10.49 lakh

2026 Toyota Glanza: Exterior

The major changes are seen at the front. It features a revised front grille and bumper, with the headlights staying the same as its predecessor. The new front grille follows Toyota's global design style.