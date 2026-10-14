2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
Toyota has launched the updated version of the hatchback, Glanza, in India, with a fresh front look, new colours and more features, including ADAS.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Toyota has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular hatchback, Glanza, in India. Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch comes a few months after the release of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the country, on which the Glanza is based. Even so, the Japanese automaker's design changes give the updated hatchback a look of its own.
2026 Toyota Glanza: Pricing
The updated Glanza comes in five variants, featuring E, S, G, V, and V(O). Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E trim, and go up to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V (O).
It is offered in seven colours: Sportin Red, Cafe White, Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, and Enticing Silver.
Introducing the new Toyota Glanza. With sharper looks and smarter tech, bringing a whole new vibe to every drive. Whatta Move! #ToyotaGlanza #ToyotaIndia #ToyotaBharat https://t.co/BDgZWRxQEh— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) October 14, 2026
Here are the variant-wise starting prices of the new Glanza:
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|E
|starts from Rs 6.99 lakh
|S
|starts from Rs 7.71 lakh
|G
|starts from Rs 8.73 lakh
|V
|starts from Rs 9.99 lakh
|V(O)
|starts from Rs 10.49 lakh
2026 Toyota Glanza: Exterior
The major changes are seen at the front. It features a revised front grille and bumper, with the headlights staying the same as its predecessor. The new front grille follows Toyota's global design style.
The side profile is mostly unchanged, though new glossy side skirts make the hatchback look more premium. The rear is almost similar to its predecessor.
A new look, a whole new vibe. Introducing the all-new Toyota Glanza. Ready to make your every move awesome! #ToyotaGlanza #ToyotaIndia #ToyotaBharat https://t.co/tjPivU6yEr— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) October 14, 2026
2026 Toyota Glanza: Interior
Inside, the cabin design has not changed much. Like the Baleno facelift, the new Glanza gets several new features. The top trim now offers a 360-degree surround view camera and a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. Other additions include ventilated front seats, a wireless charging dock, updated upholstery and trims, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
2026 Toyota Glanza: Specifications
Toyota retains the same engine as its predecessor. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine used in the Baleno facelift. The car is sold in petrol and CNG fuel types.
Buyers can choose between a manual and an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox. On petrol, the engine makes 83hp of power and 112Nm of torque. On CNG, it makes 70hp of power and 102Nm of torque. The new hatchback also has an auto start-stop function, and the AMT gearbox is offered with both petrol and petrol-CNG versions.