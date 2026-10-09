ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India At Rs 36.51 Lakh

Hyderabad: Toyota has launched the 2026 iteration of the Leader Edition of the Fortuner, aimed at boosting sales during the upcoming festive season. The manual variant costs Rs 36.51 lakh (ex-showroom), while the automatic version costs Rs 38.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special edition brings changes to the looks of the car, both outside and inside. Mechanically, it is the same as the standard two-wheel drive (4x2) Fortuner models. Bookings will open on October 12, 2026. Leader Editions were also sold in 2024 and 2025, but only as options offered by dealers.

2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Price and colours When one notices the prices of the new Fortuner Leader Edition, the automatic version costs Rs 2.21 lakh more than the manual one.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Leader Edition 4x2 MT Rs 36.51 lakh Leader Edition 4x2 AT Rs 38.72 lakh

Buyers can pick from three colours, featuring Super White, Platinum White Pearl, and Attitude Black. The Silver Metallic shade from the earlier Leader Edition is no longer offered.

2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Exterior

The new Leader Edition looks bolder compared to the standard Fortuner. It has a new black front grille and a sportier front bumper with black and silver trim. A large "TOYOTA" logo in letters sits on the bonnet.

The SUV also gets black 18-inch alloy wheels, a dual-tone black roof and black trim on the tailgate.