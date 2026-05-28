ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago iCNG, And Tiago EV Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Bookings for all models are open. Customers can either visit Tata’s official website for petrol/Bi-Fuel models ( tatamotors.com ) and electric models ( ev.tatamotors.com ) or go to their nearest Tata Motors dealership.

The ICE versions of the hatchback are offered in six colours, including Varanasi Vibrance with Dual Tone, Pangong Pulse with Dual Tone, Sobo Surge with Dual Tone, Pure Grey with Dual Tone, Daytona Grey with Dual Tone, Pristine White with Dual Tone. While the electric version comes in Dehradun Dew with Dual Tone, Sobo Surge with Dual Tone, Pangong Pulse with Dual Tone, Pure Grey with Dual Tone, Daytona Grey with Dual Tone, and Pristine White with Dual Tone colours.

The petrol version of the 2026 Tiago is priced from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the iCNG model starts from Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 19kWh battery pack and Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 24kWh option. It is worth noting that the electric model also comes in a Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, which starts from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the help of this update, Tata aims to enhance its position in the budget hatchback segment in India.

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has launched the 2026 iteration of its popular hatchback Tiago in India. The update is reflected across all its fuel types, which includes petrol, petrol + CNG (Bi-fuel), and electric. All models receive a revamp in their exterior design and interior. They also get new additional features.

The latest iteration of the petrol and Bi-Fuel Tiago have undergone a significant design overhaul. They feature a new LED headlamp design with eyebrow-style DRLs in the headlight casing, enhancing the car's sharper appearance. The addition of a black panel at the center running from either side of the headlight adds to its appeal. Moreover, the facelifted hatchback comes with a new front bumper design.

The side profile of the vehicle remains unchanged, featuring the similar pull open door handle. It now features a fresh design for the alloy wheels. The rear end of the facelifted Tiago gets an updated bumper design with vertical reflectors, revamped taillights that appear to be connected and the brand's logo positioned in the center. Moreover, the hatchback also features a rear wiper, and the "Tiago" name on the tailgate.

The Tata Tiago EV’s design closely mirrors its ICE counterpart. However, the electric model replaces the black panel with a body-coloured one. It also features aerodynamically styled alloy wheels and distinctive badging to denote its electric powertrain.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago iCNG, and Tiago EV: Interior and Features

Tata has overhauled the Tiago’s interior with the 2026 facelift. While it retains the black-and-light grey colour scheme, the dashboard now has a more upright layout and features a new standalone driver display. It also gets a slightly revised two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

The 10.25-inch infotainment system is now a floating screen on the Tiago. The ‘TIAGO’ emblem, previously centred on the dashboard, has been repositioned lower on the climate control panel, which keeps the familiar rotary knobs and toggle switches with a cleaner look. This assembly sits on a black panel.

Meanwhile, the Tiago EV features a completely redesigned dual-tone dashboard with a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a part-digital TFT instrument cluster that also supports Bluetooth connectivity. Tata says it has heavily upgraded the Tiago EV’s E&E architecture with increased processing power to support all the new features. These include connected car tech with over 40 functions, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, new rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), a height-adjustable driver’s seat, four speakers and a new rotary drive selector.

The Tiago EV also gets new door pads, a front centre armrest, new grey fabric upholstery and a redesigned centre console with two wireless charging pads finished in gloss black. And while the two-spoke steering wheel has been carried over, it now features a new offset ‘Tata.ev’ logo.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago iCNG, and Tiago EV: Specifications

The 2026 Tata Tiago continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variant delivers 73.97 bhp and 96 Nm of torque with dual-cylinder technology. Both units are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automated manual transmission. This is the first time a CNG car in this segment has been offered with an AMT gearbox.

2026 Tata Tiago EV (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. With these, it is claimed to offer a usable range of between 205 km and 215 km on a single charge, while the MIDC range stands at 285 km. The brand also claims it can add up to 100 km of range in 18 minutes of charging. Charging options include a 3.3 kW portable charger, 7.2 kW home charger, and 30 kW DC fast charging.